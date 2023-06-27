Oklahoma will be a playoff team in 2024 according to 247Sports





We haven’t even started the 2023 football season yet, but that doesn’t stop people from looking ahead to 2024. There is a lot of excitement for 2024 for many good reasons, including a conference reshuffle and an expanded playoff. Oklahoma and Texas will go to the SEC next summer and USC and UCLA will move to the Big Ten. The play-off will be expanded to 12 teams. Buy Sooners tickets So get ready for all kinds of fun in the year 2024. Brad Crawford of 247Sports seeded an early 12-team College Football Playoff. This projection has the Sooners as the No. 4 team in the field and deserves a first round bye. Unfortunately for the Sooners, they face the No. 5 Alabama crimson tide in Norman for the second time that season. Crawford drops the Sooners to Alabama in that quarterfinal round. It’s unclear who won the game earlier this season, but if the Sooners won it, it would be hard to beat Alabama twice in one season, regardless of where it’s played. That ultimately sets up an all-SEC final with the Georgian bulldogs and Alabama against each other. For Oklahoma, what a season that would be to make the CFP in their first year in the SEC. I bet if you asked Oklahoma fans today about making the playoffs in year one, they’d pick it up in a heartbeat. But there is still a lot of work to be done and the 2023 season has yet to be played before that season arrives. Contact/follow us@SoonersWireon Twitter, and like our page atFacebookto follow the continued coverage of news, notes and views from Oklahoma. You can also follow Jaron on Twitter@JaronSpor.

