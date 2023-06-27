The women’s tennis tour wants players to earn the same as men at more events

It took more than three decades after the founding of the Women’s Tennis Association for all four Grand Slam tournaments agree to give the same prize money to female and male players. Now the women’s tour promises to ensure that its athletes also get an identical salary at some other top events in the coming years.

The St. Petersburg, Florida-based WTA announced on Tuesday that it is reviewing its season calendar and rules about which players must participate in certain tournaments, while also paving the way for equal prize money.

The plan is to have equal payouts for women and men in all singles rounds at the joint WTA-ATP 1000 and 500 events, the two tiers immediately below the four Slams, by 2027, and to ensure that WTA-only 1000- and 500 events played simultaneously but in different locations, as their ATP-only 1000 and 500 equivalents offer the same money as those counterparts by 2033.

Players who say: Why do we have to wait? are right, 100%. But tomorrow it can’t happen. We cannot change this overnight. But I’m very excited that we now have a plan in place to not just talk about this and hope that someone will help us do the right thing that is appropriate and worthy of these players, WTA Chairman and CEO Steve Simon told The Associated Press. Were going to get it done. Maybe we can get there even faster, if revenues grow.

Simon said the additional money will come from incremental boosts from the tournaments themselves as well as expected revenue from broadcast, data and sponsorship rights via WTA companies, the tour commercial venture that launched in March. CVC Capital Partners, an investment manager, contributed $150 million for a 20% stake.

Professional women’s sports don’t get the same level of compensation for those rights as professional men’s sports, which is why you see less prize money paid or contracts (given) in all women’s sports than men’s. That’s just an economic reality, Simon said, explaining that the goal is to increase the resources available to players by increasing the asset’s value and creating new revenue streams.

All changes must be approved by the WTA Board of Directors in August, something the tour expects. The proposals include increasing the number from 1,000 tournaments to 10, expanding events in Beijing (2024), Cincinnati (2025) and Canada (2025) to two weeks with larger fields; new rules to boost the participation of leading players in the biggest events; and creating singles rankings based on the top 18 results, not just the top 16 plus the WTA Finals.

An example of the type of wage difference currently going on: When Iga Swiatek won the 2022 Italian Open, she received a check for just over 330,000 euros (about $365,000), which was less than half of the roughly 835,000 euros (more than $900,000) that Novak Djokovic earned for winning the men’s title in Rome that year.

In April, Angelo Binaghi, president of the Italian tennis federation, said the country’s main tournament aims to give equal prize money to women and men from 2025. : It is our hope that this bet will be realized on more WTA events.

Billie Jean Kingwho was the leading voice when the modern WTA was founded in 1973, says she was motivated to help establish a women’s professional tour after earning $600 for her 1970 championship in Italy, nearly $3,000 less than Ilie Nastase was paid for his run to the trophy there.

The US Open was the first major tournament where women and men paid the same, beginning in 1973. The Australian Open finally established prize money equal in 2001; the French Open gave its two 2006 singles champions the same amount and spread it over each round in 2007; Wimbledon committed to equal pay across the board in 2007.

Fifty years after the players found strength in unity, I’m proud that the WTA continues to be a global leader focused on providing opportunity, said King, and I hope that by her example, women in other sports and walks of life be inspired.

