Sports
2023-24 Championships Schedule – Sun Belt Conference
October 28, 2023
Foley, Ala.
Graham Creek Nature Reserve
Organized by the Sun Belt Conference
N/A
October 30 – Nov. 5, 2023
Foley, Ala.
Foley Sports Tourism Complex
Organized by the Sun Belt Conference
November 5-12, 2023
Campus Sites
November 15-19, 2023
Foley, Ala.
Foley Event Center
Organized by Sun Belt Conference
December 2, 2023
Campus site
N/A
February 19-20, 2024
Birmingham, Al.
Birmingham CrossPlex
Organized by the Sun Belt Conference
N/A
March 5-11, 2024
Pensacola, Fla.
Pensacola Bay Center
Organized by the Sun Belt Conference
April 14-17, 2024
To be determined
To be determined
Organized by the Sun Belt Conference
April 17-21, 2024
Rome, Ga.
Tennis Center Rome
Organized by the Sun Belt Conference
April 22-25, 2024
Madison, Miss.
Annandale golf club
Organized by the Sun Belt Conference
N/A
April 25-27, 2024
To be determined
To be determined
Organized by the Sun Belt Conference and the CCSA
April 24-28, 2024
Rome, Ga.
Tennis Center Rome
Organized by the Sun Belt Conference
May 8-11, 2024
To be determined
To be determined
Organized by TBD
May 9-11, 2024
Monroe, the.
Groseclose Track at Brown Stadium
Organized by ULM
N/A
May 9-11, 2024
Monroe, the.
Groseclose Track at Brown Stadium
Organized by ULM
N/A
May 21-26, 2024
Montgomery, Ala.
Riverwalk Stadium
Organized by the Sun Belt Conference
Sources
