Ahmedabad stadium hosts India-Pakistan Cricket World Cup clash | Cricket news





The rivals will face each other at the 132,000 seat Narendra Modi Stadium, which will also host the opening and final matches.

The highly anticipated game between India and Pakistan at the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup is attached for October 15 in Ahmedabad, the venue of the tournament’s opening and final matches. The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday released the schedule for the 50-over format tournament that begins on October 5. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India, will host five matches, including the opener between reigning champions England and New Zealand, and the championship decider on November 19. Hundreds of millions of fans around the world will be a part of what we hope will be the biggest ever men’s cricket world cup, ICC chief executive Geoff Allardice said in a statement. We know that the teams in India will enjoy a unique, rousing atmosphere that culminates with the winners receiving the trophy at the world’s largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said their team needs permission from Islamabad to play. We are liaising with our government for guidance, said PCB Communications Director Sami Ul Hasan. This position is consistent with what we told the ICC a few weeks ago when they shared the design schematic and asked for our feedback, he said. Ten teams will compete in the 46-day tournament held in 10 cities. Besides Ahmedabad, the cities of Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Dharamsala, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai and Pune will host the games. All venues will host five games each, except Hyderabad, which will host three, including two of the Pakistan league games. The top four teams will qualify for the semi-finals, which will be played in Mumbai and Kolkata. The ICC said Pakistan will not play matches in Mumbai. If Pakistan reaches the semi-finals, it will play in Kolkata. If India qualifies for the last four, it will play its semi-final in Mumbai unless it is against Pakistan. Rivalry between India and Pakistan The schedule was announced after weeks of delay due to Pakistan’s previous refusal to travel to India, but a compromise was reached when Pakistan agreed to host a hybrid model Asia Cup in September. In recent years, India and Pakistan have only played each other in international tournaments, usually in neutral venues due to longstanding political tensions, most recently at Australia’s T20 World Cup last year. India and Pakistan have not met on either side in a bilateral series since 2012. They also haven’t played a test against each other since 2007, but only in the shorter versions of the game. The two sides will face each other for the eighth time in a 50-over ICC World Cup tournament, with the last meeting between the two sides in 2019, which India won by 89 runs. Eight teams have qualified directly for the World Cup: India, Pakistan, England, New Zealand, Australia, Afghanistan, South Africa and Bangladesh. Two other teams will join them from the qualifiers underway in Zimbabwe. The tournament has kept the round-robin format, with all teams playing against each other. All but six of the 48 games are day nights.

