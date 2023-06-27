Brendan Zurbrugg committed to Northwest football, leaves Syracuse





A week ago, Alliance High School quarterback Brendan Zurbrugg looked forward to wearing a Syracuse Orange uniform. But now he chooses purple. On Monday afternoon, Zurbrugg announced on social media that he had flipped his college football commitment from Syracuse to Northwestern. “First of all I want to thank God for blessing me with my talents and abilities. I wouldn’t be where I am without him,” Zurbrugg wrote on Twitter. “I want to thank all my coaches for developing me into the player I have become. I also want to thank Coach (Pat) Fitzgerald, Coach (Mike) Bajakian and the entire Northwestern staff for believing in me. Go Cats. “ Zurbrugg confirmed to the USA Today Network his decision to reverse his commitment by texting, “After my visit I realized that Northwestern was a much better fit for me.” Zurbrugg committed himself more than a week ago after his official visit to Syracuse. Northwestern took over the recruiting from him this month and officially offered him up on June 16. Northwestern is Zurbrugg’s first Big 10 offering and his second Power Five offering. Alliance head football coach Tim Goodman told the USA Today Network in a text message that the Northwestern “coaching staff thought very highly of him after their evaluations.” “Many of the skills he possesses fit well with their offense. Brendan is also a 4.0 GPA student, so he meets their high academic standards. I think what really separated Brendan in their eyes was not just his throwing ability, but also his elite speed that he shows. on the field and on the track (as an All-Ohio hurdler).” Zurbrugg had 14 other offers ranging from the Mid-American Conference (Akron, Kent State, Miami, Bowling Green, Toledo, Eastern Michigan, Ball State) to the Ivy League (Dartmouth, Yale) to some FCS schools (including Youngstown State ). “I just want to say I’m proud of the way he handled a tough decision,” Goodman texted. “Recruiting can be tough, but Brendan has approached it with high character all along, just like everything else he does. Everyone at Alliance is excited about him and this great opportunity.” Zurbrugg, a three-year starter, is entering his final season with the Aviators. Last season, he made it to All-Ohio after completing 76% of his passes for 2,184 yards and 23 touchdowns and rushing for 804 yards and 11 touchdowns. Alliance went 8-3 in 2022 and opens 2023 at Lake at 7 p.m. Aug. 18. More:10 Greater Canton High School Football Players We Can’t Wait To See During The 2023 Season

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cantonrep.com/story/sports/high-school/fridaynightohio/2023/06/26/ohio-college-football-recruiting-alliance-quarterback-brendan-zurbrugg-commits-northwestern-syracuse/70357887007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos