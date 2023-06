Novak Djokovic will be the undisputed tennis GOAT if he wins ‘a few more slams,’ says Roger Federer’s ex-coach Ivan Ljubicic

Novak Djokovic will become the undisputed tennis GOAT if he wins “a few more Slams,” Roger Federer’s ex-coach Ivan Ljubicic believes.

Djokovic edged past Rafael Nadal to 23 men’s slams with his recent French Open victory, and the Serb could go two clear when he steps into Wimbledon next month as he aims for a record equaling eight titles – tied with Federer .

Nadal is not yet out of the ‘GOAT race’ as the Spaniard attempts to bounce back from injury next year, but Ljubicic sees it “likely” that Djokovic will continue his dominance at the head of the game.

Wimbledon Exclusive: ‘Confident’ Djokovic ‘absolute favourite’ for Wimbledon – Robson 6 HOURS AGO

I feel that Novak is already the most successful, but the word ‘greatest’ implies subjectivity and personal preference,” Ljubicic began. by Tennis Majors

“I think that’s fine, to be honest everyone has a favorite GOAT and let the discussion begin.

For example, looking at other sports, is there a (definite) GOAT in football? In basketball, everyone agrees it’s Michael Jordan, but he’s not the one with the most trophies. It’s someone who has personally influenced you the most: for a third of the world it’s Federer, for the other third of the world it’s Nadal and for the last third it’s Novak.

If Novak wins a few more Slams, which seems likely at this point, the debate will become pointless. When Novak ends up having five to ten more than the others, we won’t be having these kinds of conversations anymore.

Ljubicic revealed that he and Federer watched Djokovic beat young pretender and world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals at Roland-Garros, and praised how the Spaniard has created a hybrid style of the game’s three greats.

Roger travels more now than when he played, but we do our best to see each other a few times a year. His life is certainly not boring,” said Ljubicic.

“Actually, we watched part of Djokovic Alcaraz’s match together, but we were mainly on the beach, you’ll have to forgive us for that.

‘I feel like one of the favorites to win Wimbledon’ – Alcaraz after winning the Queen title

We weren’t supporting anyone, we were just enjoying the exceptional level of tennis. It’s impressive what Novak does, just like Roger said the other day. We can look from the side and admire it, but Roger has been there and knows what it takes.

Wimbledon, Roger Federer of Switzerland and winner Novak Djokovic of Serbia embrace at the net at the end of the match during the men’s singles final on Center Court Image credit: Eurosport

About Alcaraz, Ljubicic added: In that match against Novak, he wasn’t as creative and fluid as usual, but he brought another dimension to tennis, one that young players have been missing for the last 10-20 years.

“He is positive and he is something we have not seen so far, a sick combination of Djokovic, Federer and Nadal.

“I just hope his body holds up because he’s making crazy demands on his body right now.

Wimbledon opens on July 3, with Alcaraz the top seed after winning Queen’s – his first grass title.

Djokovic: ‘I don’t want to say I’m the best’ after 23rd Grand Slam title

– – –

You can watch the daily Wimbledon highlights at 10pm on Eurosport 2 and discovery+ from July 3, as well as the two singles finals live on July 15 and 16.

Wimbledon How to watch and live stream Wimbledon as Djokovic aims for a record win 11 HOURS AGO