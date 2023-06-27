Men’s Hockey Announces Full 2023-24 Recruiting Class

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. Head coach earlier this month Guy Gadowsky and the Penn State men’s ice hockey team completed the 2023-24 recruiting class. The class consists of five forwards and two defenders and has five new freshmen and a few transfers.

Casey Aman // D // 6-0 // 185 // R // Johnstown, Pa. // Powell River Kings (BCHL)

A native of Pennsylvania, Aman returns to his home state after spending the past two seasons with the Powell River Kings of the British Columbia Hockey League. Aman played a total of 113 games with the River Kings from 2021-23 and scored 17 goals while adding 46 assists for 63 points. Last season, the right-handed defenseman served as team captain leading the River Kings to the BCHL playoffs. Aman had a career year with Powell in 2022–23, scoring 10 goals while adding 25 assists for 35 points in 54 regular season games, tied for sixth on the team and top among defensemen. His 35 points were 11th among all BCHL defensemen in 2022-23. Aman was named the River Kings’ Top Defenseman each of his two seasons in the west and was the 2021-22 Team MVP.

Jacques Bouquot // F // 6-2 // 190 // L // South Windsor, Conn. // Vermont (Hockey East)

Bouquot arrives in Hockey Valley after spending the past four seasons in Vermont, including as team captain during the 2022-23 season. Bouquot has 109 NCAA games to his credit and is having his best season with six goals and 10 assists for 16 points. Overall, Bouquot has 50 career points on 17 goals and 33 assists with 31 points and 12 goals over the past two seasons. Prior to his time at Green Mountain State, Bouquot played the 2018-19 season in the BCHL split between the Wenatchee Wild and Chilliwack Chiefs, competing for the former Nittany Lion Kevin Wall ’23. Bouquot played 47 BCHL games in his career and scored 14 goals with 19 assists for 33 points.

Matt DiMarsico // F // 6-0 // 180 // L // Wexford, Pa. // Green Bay Gamblers (USHL)

A Pittsburgh Penguins Elite product, DiMarsico spent the 2022–23 season with the Green Bay Gamblers of the United States Hockey League, scoring 25 goals while adding 21 assists for 46 points in 59 games. His 25 goals led the team and ranked in the top 20 in the USHL, while his 46 points tied for fourth on the Gamblers. DiMarsico attended prep school at Avon Old Farms during the 2021–22 season, recording 36 points in 27 games on 16 goals and 20 assists. During his three-year stint with Pens Elite, DiMarsico averaged 36 goals and just under 80 points per season.

Dane Dowiak // F // 5-10 // 180 // L // Pittsburgh, Pa. // Tri-City Storm (USHL)

Dowiak spent the previous two seasons in the USHL with the Tri-City Storm, playing a total of 116 games and scoring 32 goals while adding 31 assists for 63 points. Dowiak helped the Storm to a 47-11-0-4 record and the Anderson Cup Championship (USHL regular season champion) in his first year at Tri-City during the 2021-22 season. Dowiak is also a Tripe Elite alum who spent two years in the organization from 2016-18.

Aiden Fink // F // 5-10 // 160 // R // Calgary, Alberta // Brooks Bandits (AJHL)

Fink, the 63rd ranked North American skater by NHL central scouting for this week’s draft, arrives in Hockey Valley after spending the past two seasons with the Brooks Bandits of the Alberta Junior Hockey League. Last season, Fink was named the best forward and Most Valuable Player of both the AJHL and the CJHL (Canadian Junior Hockey League) after a best 97 points in just 54 games. Fink scored 41 goals and 56 assists during the regular season to finish second and fourth in the AJHL, respectively, before adding eight goals and five assists for 13 points in 15 playoff games that led the Bandits to the 2023 AJHL Championship. the seventh in team history. Brooks was also named the national champion for the second straight season after winning the 2023 Centennial Cup with a 4–0 blanking of the SJHL’s Battlefords North Stars. Fink led all players with six goals and seven assists for 13 points in six Centennial Cup games. The Calgary, Alberta native was also invited to compete for Team Canada in the World Junior A challenge this season, where he led the tournament in scoring with 12 points on five goals and seven assists in six games.

Reese Laubach // F // 6-0 // 170 // R // San Jose, California // Omaha Lancers (USHL)

A 2022 seventh round (No. 217) selection by the San Jose Sharks, Laubach comes to Penn State after spending part of the past two seasons in the USHL, most recently with the Omaha Lancers following a mid-season trade from the Youngstown Phantoms. With Omaha in 2022/23, Laubach scored 20 points on nine goals and 11 assists. In 52 career USHL games, the San Jose, California native scored 11 goals with 13 assists for 24 points. Prior to his time in the USHL, Laubach played for Northstar Christian Academy from 2020-22, scoring nearly 100 goals and over 200 points in 139 games. Laubach is only the third Californian to put on his skates at Hockey Valley alongside PJ Musico ’15 and Taylor Holstrom ’15.

Tanner Palocsik D 5-11 190 R Aliquippa, Pa. // Dartmouth (ECAC)

Palocsik arrives at Hockey Valley after four years at Dartmouth College, where he will spend his final season in 2022-2023 with head coach Reid Cashman’s ‘C’. He played in 93 games on the blue line and scored 13 goals while adding 53 assists for 66 points averaging over 20 points per season at Hanover, Dartmouth did not compete in 2020-21 as the IVY League canceled all athletics events due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Palocsik is a two-time second-team All-IVY selection (2019-20, 2022-23) and was a third-team All-ECAC honoree last season. Palocsik is also a product of Pens Elite, where he developed from 2012-17 before playing a few seasons in the NCDC with the Jersey Hitmen from 2017-19 before enrolling with Dartmouth.

Recruiting classes are subject to change and more student-athletes may be signed throughout the 2022-2023 signing period, which runs through August 1, 2023.