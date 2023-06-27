Sports
Record number of gluttons named Big Ten Distinguished Scholars
Photo List of 2022-23 Big Ten Distinguished Scholars
ROSEMONT, sick. — The Big Ten Conference announced Tuesday (June 27) its Big Ten Distinguished Scholars, with 131 University of Michigan student-athletes earning the award for their work in the classroom during the past academic year.
The Big Ten Distinguished Scholar award goes to student-athletes who earned a grade point average of 3.7 or higher in the previous academic year. Michigan’s 131 Big Ten Distinguished Scholars mark the sixth straight year with at least 70 honorees.
Of Michigan’s school-record 131 awards, 18 student-athletes earned a perfect 4.0 GPA for the 2022-23 academic year.
The conference office also presents the Academic All-Big Ten award in the fall, winter, and spring. UM had 164 honorees in the fall, 106 in the winter, and 228 in the spring to give the Wolverines 498 honorees during the 2022-23 academic year.
Michigan’s 2022-23 Big Ten Distinguished Scholars
Names in italics indicate a 4.0 GPA
Baseball (5)
Pursue AllenJr., Sports Management
Eamon HorwedelGr., Master of Social Work
Cody JefferisGr., Social Work
Jimmy ObertopSr., Sports Management
Jack Van RemortelSr., Sports Management
Men’s Basketball (2)
Cooper SmithJr., General Studies
Will ChetterSo. Earth and environmental sciences
Field hockey (8)
Nina ApoolaSr., Psychology
Rosie HopeJr., Biopsychology, Cognition & Neuroscience
Caylie McMahonSo., Statistics
Kathryn Peterson5th year, Neuroscience
Sarah PyrtekSr., Biopsychology, Cognition & Neuroscience
Alan RichardsonZo., Communication & Media
Lindsey StaggJr., Communications & Media
Abbie TamerSo, applied exercise science
Football (6)
Henry DonohueSo., Economy
Noah HoesSo, LSA Not specified
Caden BikerSr., Communications and Media
Joshua LutherSr., Date Science/Informatics
Jesse MaddenSo., General Studies
Hunter CousinSr., History
Men’s Golf (4)
Will AndersenJr., Sports Management
Pier Francesco De ColSr., Business Administration
James HillGr., Real estate certificate
Yuqi LiuSo, LSA Not specified
Women’s golf (1)
Michaela SchultzSr., Biopsychology, Cognition & Neuroscience
Men’s Gymnastics (5)
Paul JudasSr., Psychology
Ritik PuriSo., Biomedical Engineering
Kyle shuttlesr., cognitive science
Virgil Watkinssr., materials science
David Willettesr., biomedical engineering
Women’s Gymnastics (5)
Sierra BrooksSr., Business Administration
Jenna MulliganJr., Exercise Science
Jacey VoreZo., Communication & Media
Gabriel WilsonSr., English
Natalie WojcikGr., Masters of Social Work
Men’s Lacrosse (3)
Jake BonomiSr., Communications & Media
Luke DelgadoSo, LSA Not specified
Ryan SchriberSr., Sports Management
Women’s Lacrosse (8)
Annabelle BurkeJr., Business Administration
Caitlyn Cameliosr., economics/political science
Caroline DavisJr., Environment
Kaylee DyerSo, sports management
Josie GoochJr., Business Administration
Katharine MerrifieldSo., Business Administration
Maya RutherfordSo, computer science
Frances WorkmanSr., Communications & Media
Rowing (12)
Hunter DivinagraciaSo., Political Science
Annaka TurnsmaSr., Exercise Science
Kate EastonSo, public health
Delaney EvansJr., Biopsychology, Cognition and Neuroscience
Aubrey FittsJr., Business Administration
Megan KleinSo, English
Gracie LandfeldSo., Industrial & Operations Engineering
Lauren LierSo., Sociology
Alan MaffesoliSo., Linguistics
Sophia McSpedonSo, exercise science
Anna MunchSo, LSA Not specified
Ariana ShokohiSr., Biology, Health and Society
Men’s Soccer (6)
Old BucaGr., Masters in Electrical & Computer Engineering
Brennan Callowsr., biomedical engineering
Harrison PithersSr., Sports Management
Evan RasmussenSr., Information
Ryan SchultzSr., Business Administration
Uriel ZeitzSr., Political Science
Women’s Soccer (8)
Lauren Brideausr., industrial and operational engineering
Sarah BridenstineJr., Applied Exercise Science
Clare Dawsonsr., industrial and operational engineering
Avery KalittaSo, LSA Not specified
Emily Leysonsr., nursing
Avery PetersZo., Biology, Health, & Society
Daniel WolfeSr., Elementary Education
Sammy WoodsJr., Psychology
Softball (2)
Lauren DerkowskiSo., Industrial & Operations Engineering
Audrey Le ClairSr., Communications and Media
Swimming and diving men (2)
Nadav AaronsonSr., Information
Cameroon LibermanSo, neuroscience
Women’s swimming and diving (6)
Casey ChungJr., Biopsychology, Cognition & Neuroscience
Lucy HoganSr., Political Science
Eve JohnsonSo., International Studies
Natalie KanSo, sports management
Taylor PetersJr., Biopsychology, Cognition & Neuroscience
Letitia SimSo, applied exercise science
Men’s tennis (1)
Ondrej StylerSr., Information
Women’s tennis (4)
Julia FlyerSo., Business Administration
Mary KellyJr., Communications and Media
Gala MesochoritouJr., Psychology
Carl MillerJr., Business Administration
Men’s Athletics/Cross Country (10)
Tom BradyGr., Computer Science & Engineering*
Aiden FeltySr., Anthropology
Arjun YesGr., Physiology*
Henry JohnsonSo., Applied Exercise Science*
Bricklayer MahacekSr., Environment
Ryan McCloskeysr., biomedical engineering
Joseph MeiersJr., Art and Design*
It was RaymondJr., Computer Science*
Dirk Simmons, 5th year, Psychology; Sociology*
Tianhao WeiSo., Mechanical Engineering
* Earned both cross country and track honors
Women’s Athletics/Cross Country (16)
Elena DaughtersGr., Public Policy*
Leah DoezemaZo., Biology, Health, & Society
Lauren FulcherSr., Information*
Amber galSr., Int Prac IH MH&Subst Abuse*
Samantha HaastSo., LSA Not specified*
Sophie IsomGr., Applied Economics
Cassie KerneyGr., Health Behavior & Health Education*
Catherine Koselka, So., History; Political Science*
Mia MansonJr., Exercise Science
Clare McNamaraJr., Information
Cages MichaelSo., Molecular, Cellular & Developmental Biology*
Lucy Pete, Jr., Cognitive Science; Communication and Media*
Delaney StersicGr., Higher Education
Gabriel Swider5th year, Design Sciences*
Carlita TaylorGr., Health Behavior and Health Education
Ericka VanderLendeSr., Applied Movement Sciences*
* Earned both cross country and track honors
Volleyball (8)
Amber BealsSr., Applied Exercise Science
Mira ChopraSo, LSA Not specified
Hannah GrantJr., Psychology
Brook HumphreyJr., Communications and Media
Allison JacobsJr., Communications and Media
Jenni Liusr., biomedical engineering
May Pertofskysr., general studies
Jesse RobinsonSr., Public Policy
Women’s Water Polo (6)
Libby AlsemgeestJr., Applied Exercise Science
Erin NeustromGr., Real Estate Development
Kasey circulationJr., Neuroscience
Utassa’s executionerJr., Communications and Media
Ashley O’NeillSo, neuroscience
Jesus HenningsenSr., Communications and Media
wrestling (3)
Zak MattinSo, LSA Not specified
Mason ParisSr., Civil Engineering
Matte Fine SilverGr., Social Work
|
