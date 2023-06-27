



Photo List of 2022-23 Big Ten Distinguished Scholars ROSEMONT, sick. — The Big Ten Conference announced Tuesday (June 27) its Big Ten Distinguished Scholars, with 131 University of Michigan student-athletes earning the award for their work in the classroom during the past academic year. The Big Ten Distinguished Scholar award goes to student-athletes who earned a grade point average of 3.7 or higher in the previous academic year. Michigan’s 131 Big Ten Distinguished Scholars mark the sixth straight year with at least 70 honorees. Of Michigan’s school-record 131 awards, 18 student-athletes earned a perfect 4.0 GPA for the 2022-23 academic year. The conference office also presents the Academic All-Big Ten award in the fall, winter, and spring. UM had 164 honorees in the fall, 106 in the winter, and 228 in the spring to give the Wolverines 498 honorees during the 2022-23 academic year. Michigan’s 2022-23 Big Ten Distinguished Scholars Names in italics indicate a 4.0 GPA Baseball (5)

Pursue Allen Jr., Sports Management

Eamon Horwedel Gr., Master of Social Work

Cody Jefferis Gr., Social Work

Jimmy Obertop Sr., Sports Management

Jack Van Remortel Sr., Sports Management Men’s Basketball (2)

Cooper Smith Jr., General Studies

Will Chetter So. Earth and environmental sciences Field hockey (8)

Nina Apoola Sr., Psychology

Rosie Hope Jr., Biopsychology, Cognition & Neuroscience

Caylie McMahon So., Statistics

Kathryn Peterson 5th year, Neuroscience

Sarah Pyrtek Sr., Biopsychology, Cognition & Neuroscience

Alan Richardson Zo., Communication & Media

Lindsey Stagg Jr., Communications & Media

Abbie Tamer So, applied exercise science Football (6)

Henry Donohue So., Economy

Noah Hoes So, LSA Not specified

Caden Biker Sr., Communications and Media

Joshua Luther Sr., Date Science/Informatics

Jesse Madden So., General Studies

Hunter Cousin Sr., History Men’s Golf (4)

Will Andersen Jr., Sports Management

Pier Francesco De Col Sr., Business Administration

James Hill Gr., Real estate certificate

Yuqi Liu So, LSA Not specified Women’s golf (1)

Michaela Schultz Sr., Biopsychology, Cognition & Neuroscience Men’s Gymnastics (5)

Paul Judas Sr., Psychology

Ritik Puri So., Biomedical Engineering

Kyle shuttle sr., cognitive science

Virgil Watkins sr., materials science

David Willette sr., biomedical engineering Women’s Gymnastics (5)

Sierra Brooks Sr., Business Administration

Jenna Mulligan Jr., Exercise Science

Jacey Vore Zo., Communication & Media

Gabriel Wilson Sr., English

Natalie Wojcik Gr., Masters of Social Work Men’s Lacrosse (3)

Jake Bonomi Sr., Communications & Media

Luke Delgado So, LSA Not specified

Ryan Schriber Sr., Sports Management Women’s Lacrosse (8)

Annabelle Burke Jr., Business Administration

Caitlyn Camelio sr., economics/political science

Caroline Davis Jr., Environment

Kaylee Dyer So, sports management

Josie Gooch Jr., Business Administration

Katharine Merrifield So., Business Administration

Maya Rutherford So, computer science

Frances Workman Sr., Communications & Media Rowing (12)

Hunter Divinagracia So., Political Science

Annaka Turnsma Sr., Exercise Science

Kate Easton So, public health

Delaney Evans Jr., Biopsychology, Cognition and Neuroscience

Aubrey Fitts Jr., Business Administration

Megan Klein So, English

Gracie Landfeld So., Industrial & Operations Engineering

Lauren Lier So., Sociology

Alan Maffesoli So., Linguistics

Sophia McSpedon So, exercise science

Anna Munch So, LSA Not specified

Ariana Shokohi Sr., Biology, Health and Society Men’s Soccer (6)

Old Buca Gr., Masters in Electrical & Computer Engineering

Brennan Callow sr., biomedical engineering

Harrison Pithers Sr., Sports Management

Evan Rasmussen Sr., Information

Ryan Schultz Sr., Business Administration

Uriel Zeitz Sr., Political Science Women’s Soccer (8)

Lauren Brideau sr., industrial and operational engineering

Sarah Bridenstine Jr., Applied Exercise Science

Clare Dawson sr., industrial and operational engineering

Avery Kalitta So, LSA Not specified

Emily Leyson sr., nursing

Avery Peters Zo., Biology, Health, & Society

Daniel Wolfe Sr., Elementary Education

Sammy Woods Jr., Psychology Softball (2)

Lauren Derkowski So., Industrial & Operations Engineering

Audrey Le Clair Sr., Communications and Media Swimming and diving men (2)

Nadav Aaronson Sr., Information

Cameroon Liberman So, neuroscience Women’s swimming and diving (6)

Casey Chung Jr., Biopsychology, Cognition & Neuroscience

Lucy Hogan Sr., Political Science

Eve Johnson So., International Studies

Natalie Kan So, sports management

Taylor Peters Jr., Biopsychology, Cognition & Neuroscience

Letitia Sim So, applied exercise science Men’s tennis (1)

Ondrej Styler Sr., Information Women’s tennis (4)

Julia Flyer So., Business Administration

Mary Kelly Jr., Communications and Media

Gala Mesochoritou Jr., Psychology

Carl Miller Jr., Business Administration Men’s Athletics/Cross Country (10)

Tom Brady Gr., Computer Science & Engineering*

Aiden Felty Sr., Anthropology

Arjun Yes Gr., Physiology*

Henry Johnson So., Applied Exercise Science*

Bricklayer Mahacek Sr., Environment

Ryan McCloskey sr., biomedical engineering

Joseph Meiers Jr., Art and Design*

It was Raymond Jr., Computer Science*

Dirk Simmons , 5th year, Psychology; Sociology*

Tianhao Wei So., Mechanical Engineering * Earned both cross country and track honors Women’s Athletics/Cross Country (16)

Elena Daughters Gr., Public Policy*

Leah Doezema Zo., Biology, Health, & Society

Lauren Fulcher Sr., Information*

Amber gal Sr., Int Prac IH MH&Subst Abuse*

Samantha Haast So., LSA Not specified*

Sophie Isom Gr., Applied Economics

Cassie Kerney Gr., Health Behavior & Health Education*

Catherine Koselka , So., History; Political Science*

Mia Manson Jr., Exercise Science

Clare McNamara Jr., Information

Cages Michael So., Molecular, Cellular & Developmental Biology*

Lucy Pete , Jr., Cognitive Science; Communication and Media*

Delaney Stersic Gr., Higher Education

Gabriel Swider 5th year, Design Sciences*

Carlita Taylor Gr., Health Behavior and Health Education

Ericka VanderLende Sr., Applied Movement Sciences* * Earned both cross country and track honors Volleyball (8)

Amber Beals Sr., Applied Exercise Science

Mira Chopra So, LSA Not specified

Hannah Grant Jr., Psychology

Brook Humphrey Jr., Communications and Media

Allison Jacobs Jr., Communications and Media

Jenni Liu sr., biomedical engineering

May Pertofsky sr., general studies

Jesse Robinson Sr., Public Policy Women’s Water Polo (6)

Libby Alsemgeest Jr., Applied Exercise Science

Erin Neustrom Gr., Real Estate Development

Kasey circulation Jr., Neuroscience

Utassa’s executioner Jr., Communications and Media

Ashley O’Neill So, neuroscience

Jesus Henningsen Sr., Communications and Media wrestling (3)

Zak Mattin So, LSA Not specified

Mason Paris Sr., Civil Engineering

Matte Fine Silver Gr., Social Work

