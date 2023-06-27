Meet the boys and girls team of Leaf-Chronicle’s All Area





One is a senior and repeat winner, the other is a freshman making his first appearance on the Leaf Chronicle All Area tennis team. But this year the boys and girls tennis players of the year in the Clarksville area were both dominant on the court. Montgomery Central’s Milton Gruen, who did not lose a regular season game in either of his two seasons with the team, has been selected as the All Area Boys Player of the Year for the second season in a row. Clarksville Academy’s Anna Marie Adams, the girls’ player of the year, also had an undefeated regular season, reaching the TSSAA state tournament. Below are the Leaf-Chronicle’s All Area boys’ and girls’ tennis teams for the 2023 season: Boys Lane Barger Clarkville, Sr. Why chosen: Barger went undefeated against district opponents at No. 2 singles. He and Cambridge Thayer won the District 13-AA doubles championship, finishing runner-up to Region 7-AA. Kelton Cantrell Rossview, that is. Why chosen: Cantrell was 8–2 during the regular season and finished as Gruen’s district and region runner-up, helping the Hawks claim the team’s district title over Clarksville. Trevor Cherry Rossview, Jr. Why chosen: Cherry did not lose a regular season match at No. 3 singles. With Cade Deterding, he finished second in District 13-AA and reached the semifinals of Region 7-AA in doubles. Caddeter thing Rossview, Jr. Why chosen: Deterding had an 8–1 record ranked No. 2 in singles. Milton Grun Montgomery Central, Sr. Why chosen: Gruen won the District 13-AA and Region 7-AA championships just like last season, going into the TSSAA state tournament undefeated before losing in the quarterfinals. He is a two-time All Area Player of the Year. Cambridge Thayer Clarksville, that is. Why chosen: Aside from his doubles success with Lane Barger, Thayer had a 7-3 record against No. 1 district opponents in singles. Girls Anna Marie Adams Clarksville Academy, Fr. Why chosen: Adams, a district finalist and regional semifinalist as an eighth grader, won the Division II-A District 2 championship and finished second in the Middle Region. She qualified for the state tournament, but lost in the first round to two-time defending champion Allie Faulkner of CAK, who went on to win a third straight title. Morgan Chancey Clarkville, Sr. Why chosen: Chancey went 10-1 during the regular season and won the District 13-AA championship. Ava Freeburg Northwest, Sr. Why chosen: Freeburg did not lose a regular season game and went 10-0. She avenged a loss to Chancey in the district championship to beat her at regionals, though she fell in the first round of the state tournament. LAST SEASON:Motivated by the team concept, Milton Gruen was named 2022 All Area Boy Tennis Player of the Year LAST SEASON:Ayden Kujawa of Clarksville Academy ends career with second player of the year Kennedy German Clarksville Academy, Jr. Why chosen: German was a key part of the Cougars’ district championship team that competed in doubles with Amarah Hill. Hill’s anger Clarksville Academy, Jr. Why chosen: Hill and German went undefeated in the District’s regular season, placed second in the District 2 Tournament and reached the Middle Region Semifinals. Gabriel Pearson Clarkville, Sr. Why chosen: The Wildcats’ No. 2 singles player posted an 11-0 record and reached the semifinals of the district tournament.

