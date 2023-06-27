Welcome Home: BN makes it easy to connect with people who share your favorite sport

When someone moves to Bloomington-Normal, it’s easy to connect with people who play your favorite sport. Football, baseball, tennis, volleyball, basketball, and even pickleball players have one-stop shopping.

City parks and rec departments have all the deets. Some groups are a bit harder to find. As part of our “Welcome Home” series, we’re going through a few so that people who enjoy a certain type of sport can find others who enjoy the activity as much as they do.

Let’s start with getting on the road, with cycling. You could think of cyclists as spandex-wearing, skinny people with logs for legs that pass in half a second of spinning gears. That’s not what the McLean County Wheelers are about.

Kellie Williams is president of the four-decade-old club that has more than 200 members. She said they want to avoid the stereotype of driving too far and too fast.

“That’s been part of our effort over the past few years, to not only add few miles, but frame in time that this is an hour-long ride. Because if you’re riding for a long time, you’re probably wearing a spandex top with pockets on the back,” said Williams.

The club focuses on events and rides for people of all cycling levels. They have trail rides that are an hour and longer. There are 3-5 scheduled rides per week focused on an activity: breakfast, Constitution Trail, ice cream, whatever.

Of course, rides are available for people who want to do 100 miles in a day. That’s called a century. But Williams said there are plenty of people who prefer a more leisurely 8-10 mph recreational speed.

“You can have a hybrid or a beach cruiser bike and be in shorts and ride with us as well. We want to provide those opportunities. We say the only requirement is a helmet,” she said.

Due to the pandemic, bicycle sales increased by 40%. So was the membership of the club, and since then it has even grown slightly. The club is also growing in diversity; 40% of the members are women.

The ride leaders are trained and experienced on the roads of McLean County. They do not use national roads and try to avoid roads with heavy traffic.

“The ride leaders know these roads. They know the layout of McLean County. They know which roads are dead ends. They know which roads become gravel halfway through and they know which roads have more traffic than less,” said Williams.

That expertise can even extend to more esoteric knowledge, such as where territory terrorist farm dogs live.

The Wheelers plans rides for both working and retired people. There are rides after work three times a week, morning rides on weekends, and even rides at night or on a full moon where everyone is lit up and flashing.

There are also runners on the road

There are also runners on those roads. Kevin McCarthy is part of the Lake Run Club

“The story goes that a group of guys went to a race. The race was cancelled, and on the way they stopped at Lake Bloomington and went for a run, then stopped at Green Gables and ate burgers and beer. That’s how the Thursday Night Lake Run Club started ,” McCarthy said.

A few decades later, they dropped “Thursday Night” from the title and now became a non-profit organization with over 400 members.

The club does youth training with learn-walk and learn-walk-better programs. They organize six races a year. There are workouts from late March to early May to get people off the couch to 5K. In the summer there are fun runs for children from 200 meters and from 2 years.

Lake Run Club president Tod Williamson said the club is especially good for young adults who no longer have a school and a team to run with.

“First, just an active, healthy lifestyle. It’s good for stress reduction and weight management. It’s good for developing relationships with runners who push each other. You might find someone in your club with similar abilities or goals or objectives by just running a 5K to a marathon distance. It’s a lot easier when you have a partner,” said Williamson.

The club also attracts other organizations and gives back to the community for the groups that man aid stations during races. For example, Williamson said the VFW has been a partner in support of the Park to Park Run for more than a quarter century. The money raised from the run goes back to the community.

Ice cream baby

If roads aren’t your thing, maybe ice cream is. Adult hockey is big in Bloomington-Normal. More than 100 people play at the Pepsi Ice Center in downtown Bloomington, operated by Michael Hernbrott. There are different leagues: A and B groups have players of intermediate to experienced level. The C league is for beginners, or those who pick up the sport as adults.

Hernbrott said they also have a hockey skills class taught by the coaching staff once a week.

“We’ve even found that some of our AB players come to those practices to get more ice time. And they almost become teachers themselves,” he said.

Hockey has an adult summer league, but as you would expect there are more offerings in the winter. Hernbrott said yes, it’s good for fitness. You need to have strong cardio and legs and skills to play, but the fun of hockey isn’t just on the ice.

“There’s a lot of camaraderie. It’s not a sport where you’re on the ice all the time. You do your shift from 45 seconds to a minute and then you’re back on the bench with your teammates laughing and joking. The funniest conversations I’ve ever had are on the bench,” said Hernbrott.

And it is for all ages.

“Emil Ludy is in his 80s. He’s been involved in hockey in central Illinois from the very beginning. He and several players from central Illinois just won Florida’s 75 and older national championship about a month ago,” said Hernbrott, noting that 20% of the approximately 100 adults on the ice are women.

Ludy started playing in 1946. He coached the Illinois State University Hockey Club in the 1970s.

Hit the caves

On the road, on the ice we covered. What about underground? The National Speological Society’s Near Normal Grotto collapses. The club’s Mark Tiritilli said it started in 1991. There are more than 30 members from all over the region. Tiritilli said they are offering education, training and additional equipment.

The ethos is safety first.

“At least a group of three,” he said. “That way, in an incident, one person can stay behind and one person can go get help. Ideally four, so that if someone tries to leave, they don’t do it alone. Carry at least three light sources. You try to have enough food and water to ideally survive for 24 hours.”

Tiritilli said some people are hardcore cavers. Some are there for the social aspects and some are in between.

“I’m going underground, and I’m feeling young again. I’m 57. I’m going there over years. Things don’t work like they used to, but I’m going underground, and I’m starting to bounce over rocks and some of the students who I take on their first trips are like…how old are you again? There’s just something energizing about being underground,” Tiritilli said.

He said you let all your problems surface. There is no mobile phone reception, no light and sound is limited to your surroundings. Some caves are shallow and lateral. Some are very deep. One in Georgia has an elevation gain of 500 feet with a waterfall. Tiritilli said you end up more than 300 meters underground. On one trip, a lot of rain fell and the cave was flooded. Tiritilli said it was beautiful.

“The waterfall, which starts about 50 meters below where you initially start rappelling, roared pretty good. All that water is coming in, which means air has to go out to move the volume. There’s all that mist water and that wind You can’t see the walls around you You can’t look down from above There’s just that gray mist of you and your light and the rope in front of you and all that water just lying around. It was really fun,” said Tiritilli.

There are no significant caves in central Illinois, so Near Normal Grotto drives anywhere to caves in Iowa, southern Illinois, and southern Indiana. Further afield are caving hot spots in New Mexico and the border region of Tennessee, Alabama, and Georgia called TAG, which has more than 10,000 caves.

There are also many other adult sports with active presence in Bloomington-Normal.

The Central Illinois Cricket Association has an eight-team league, and sometimes more. The Illinois Central Curling Club pushes stones up and down the ice. There are competitive table tennis and badminton groups that also welcome beginners. Plus a variety of quieter competitive endeavors that make the Twin Cities a welcome home for the sports enthusiast.