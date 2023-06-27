Texas A&Ms Batista Continues Role on 2023-24 SEC Executive Committee – Texas A&M Athletics





BIRMINGHAM, Ala. Texas A&M University Athletics Department representative Paul Batista will remain on the 2023-24 Southeastern Conference executive committee, the league bureau announced Tuesday. Dr. Batista, who was originally selected to the SEC’s Executive Committee in 2022, is an Associate Professor in the Department of Sports Management in the Department of Health and Kinesiology of the College of Education and Human Development, where he serves as Department President and Section Head of Department 2010 -2014. He received his Juris Doctor from Baylor University Law School in 1976 and his BS in Business Administration from Trinity University in 1973. In 2013, he received a Certificate of Advanced Studies in European Sports Law and Policy from the Faculty of Law, University or Leuven, Belgium. Batista was appointed faculty athletic representative for Texas A&M in 2016, serving as the primary liaison to the NCAA and SEC. He is also a member of the Faculty Athletics Council and the A&M Prosportpanel that advises student athletes who are considering a career as a top athlete. Dr. Stuart Bell, President of the University of Alabama, will begin a two-year term July 1 as Chairman of the SEC’s Executive Committee, and University of Tennessee Chancellor Dr. Donde Plowman will begin a two-year term as vice chair of the committee. Ron Rychlak, a faculty representative from the University of Mississippi, will remain secretary. The president of the University of Missouri, Dr. Mun Choi, will join the committee, which will become vice president in 2025. In addition to Batista, the committee’s remaining members are University of Arkansas Director of AthleticsHunterYurachek, Mississippi State University Senior Woman Administrator Ann Carr. The SEC’s Executive Committee consists of the three conference officers and four individuals elected at the regular annual conference meeting. The elected members are composed of a Chief Executive Officer, Director of Athletics, Senior Woman Administrator and Faculty Athletics Representative. The primary responsibility of the SEC’s Executive Committee is to approve the conference’s annual operating budget and oversee all conference financial and fiscal matters, as administered by the commissioner. 2023-24 Southeastern Conference Executive Committee Dr. Stuart Bell (Alabama), chairman

Dr. Donde Plowman (Tennessee), Vice President

Ron Rychlak (Ole Miss), Secretary

Doctor Mun Choi (Missouri)

HunterYurachek (Arkansas)

Ann Carr (State of Mississippi)

Dr. Paul Batista (Texas A&M)

