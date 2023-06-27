Racism, sexism and class-based discrimination are rampant in English cricket, an independent report finds | Sport

(CNN) An independent report in the culture of cricket in England and Wales has found that racism, class discrimination, elitism and sexism are widespread and deeply entrenched in sport.

The Holding a Mirror Up to Cricket report was written by the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket (ICEC) and received more than 4,400 responses to its call for evidence between oral and written submissions.

The ICEC was established in March 2021, after the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), the governing body for the sport in the country, announced its intention to investigate inequality and discrimination in cricket following widespread reactive introspection generated by the public outrage following the tragic murder of George Floyd, ICEC President Cindy Butts said in a foreword to the report.

According to the report, 50% of those who responded have experienced discrimination in playing cricket in the past five years, with a significantly higher number for people from ethnically diverse communities: 87% of people with Pakistani and Bangladeshi origin, 82% of people with Indian ancestry and 75% of all black respondents.

An unnamed former Asian cricketer describes the discrimination he faced in the findings, revealing teammates threw alcohol and bacon at him in acts of abuse and hatred similar to those described by whistleblower Azeem Rafiq in giving evidence to the UK Government’s Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee in November 2021.

According to Butts, Rafiq’s testimony significantly increased public interest in the commission’s work.

Rafiq contributed evidence to the committee, as did current and former England test captains Ben Stokes and Joe Root respectively. Heather Knight, the women’s current captain, also submitted evidence.

Cricket has failed black communities. The decline of black cricket in England and Wales has been well documented and the subject of much public debate for many years. We were deeply concerned and surprised that we could find no evidence of direct ECB-led activity to understand, halt or reverse this decline since the ECB was founded in 1997, the report said.

With regard to sexism, the report said: Women are still seen as complementary to the men’s game. Our evidence shows that women are still treated as subservient to men,

In addition, the evidence ICEC has heard points to a widespread culture of sexism and misogyny, as well as unacceptable behavior towards women in both the recreational and professional games.

The report said there was also predatory behavior by men towards women, which is often fueled by alcohol.

I have experienced predatory behavior [from] some men in cricket, the report quotes an anonymous contributor, noting that the men were players, coaches, media, business executives, which may be when they drink or not, though it’s more common with alcohol.

In the professional game, the gender pay gap is highlighted in the report.

Women are paid an embarrassingly small amount compared to men, the report said. The average salary for England Women is 20.6% of the average salary for England Men.

Education and class are addressed in the report’s findings, which note that 58% of male players in England and Wales were privately educated by 2021, much more than the 7% of the general population. The report describes a prevalence of elitism and class-based discrimination in cricket, which is structural and institutional in nature.

According to the first of 44, the ECB should issue an unconditional public apology recommendations from the report. The apology must acknowledge that racism, sexism, elitism and class-based discrimination existed and still exist in the game, and acknowledge the impact on victims of discrimination.

In particular, it should include a direct apology for the historic failures of the ECB and wider games related to women’s and girls’ cricket and the failure to adequately support Black cricket in England and Wales.

In response, ECB President Richard Thompson responded said in a statement on the organisation’s website: On behalf of the ECB and the wider leadership of the game, I apologize unreservedly to anyone who has ever been excluded from cricket or made to feel like they don’t belong.

This report makes it clear that historical structures and systems have failed to prevent discrimination, and highlights the pain and exclusion this has caused. I am determined that this wake-up call for cricket in England and Wales must not be lost.

Other ICEC recommendations include the establishment of a tri-annual State of Equity in Cricket report to review the progress of findings, and a strict commitment to being an anti-racist, anti-sexist and anti-class organisation.

In response to the findings, Rafiq posted a rack saying: I welcome the findings of the report and acknowledge the extraordinary work that has gone into this investigation.

There is no doubt that the game we all love has suffered from institutional discrimination, including racism. The report is an opportunity to fully reflect on what has happened and for sports governing structures to work out a way forward to ensure that cricket is a game for all and that they feel supported, regardless of their background.

