Alabama Crimson Tide Football Recruiting: Summarizing a Big Weekend





Tuesday, June 27 is the first day of the dead period for college football recruiting. Alabama wrapped up its biggest recruiting weekend on Monday before going into recess. Although the Crimson Tide had an impressive contingent of official visitors, they received no commitment. That’s not to say the weekend was a bust. It was certainly a success. Bama fans should see some announcements in the coming days and weeks. While Alabama had many visitors on campus with unofficial capacities, we will only focus on the official visits of 2024. It was a kind of Noahs Ark weekend, as many recruits arrived in pairs. THE EARLY TWO It’s never a good sign if a prospect visits during the week instead of the weekend – especially if the weekend is reserved to see another program. Alabama hosted two offensive tackles last Wednesday. OT Give brix 66/270 (Logan, IA) – This 4-star went from Kansas State to Tuscaloosa midweek last weekend and then to Nebraska on Friday. He also visited Oklahoma earlier this month. It appears that this man is staying somewhere in the Great Plains.

66/270 (Logan, IA) – This 4-star went from Kansas State to Tuscaloosa midweek last weekend and then to Nebraska on Friday. He also visited Oklahoma earlier this month. It appears that this man is staying somewhere in the Great Plains. OT Michael Wines 67/290 (Copperas Cove, TX) – Three more city tours before this one. He traveled from Ann Arbor to T-Town to Athens, GA for two weekends. The experts seem to think Michigan is leading the way. THE BUFORD TWO If you’ve followed college football recruiting over the past few years, you’ll know that Buford High School, north of Atlanta, GA, has made their program a powerhouse. It took a while, but Alabama broke through and built a pipeline from the school in North Gwinnett County to Tuscaloosa. It started in 2020 with center Seth McLaughlin. Next came WR Isaiah Bond and DB Jake Pope in 2022. And then last year came the grand theft of the second ranked player in the Peach State in RB Justice Haynes. Can Bama coach Travaris Robinson run that train? He is the lead recruiter on a few 5 stars. S K. J. Bolden 62 181 – The No. 7 player in the nation seems to be trending for UGA over Bama and Ohio State. But he won’t announce a decision until the fall. It’s vital Alabama get him back on campus for a football game.

62 181 – The No. 7 player in the nation seems to be trending for UGA over Bama and Ohio State. But he won’t announce a decision until the fall. It’s vital Alabama get him back on campus for a football game. BY Eric Houston 64 257 – It’s hard to imagine how the No. 19 rated player can look at the Tide depth chart and not see the early game time. The affable Jaheim Oatis hosted his player. A few forecasters have Houston headed for Ohio State, but this one is far from over. [Oddly enough, UGA has had some difficulties recruiting this high school. At this point, it should be noted that the top rated 2024 player, QB Dylan Raiola, has transferred from a high school in Arizona to play his senior year at Buford. I cannot imagine who orchestrated such a move.] TWO BULLDOGS INVOLVED There are three types of recruits who go elsewhere and attend a different school: those who are genuinely interested in exploring their options, the tourists, and the saboteurs. The first category speaks for itself. The second are just guys who want to act crazy and have fun. And the last one is someone who might want to recruit fellow visitors for their own school. While this definitive classification is rare, it does happen. There’s no telling what category each of these types of dude falls into, but it sure would be easy to infiltrate another program when a tech staff is that slimy. S Peyton Woodyard 62/188 (Bellflower, CA) – After his trip to Alabama, the number 75 player is strongly considering the Crimson Tide. Bama rolled out the red carpet for him. Mama online reported that he went out to dinner with Nick Saban on Friday night. In addition, his player-host was freshman and top-ranked 2023 Caleb Downs. Houtwerf s flip of UGA is a possibility but not a lock.

62/188 (Bellflower, CA) – After his trip to Alabama, the number 75 player is strongly considering the Crimson Tide. Bama rolled out the red carpet for him. Mama online reported that he went out to dinner with Nick Saban on Friday night. In addition, his player-host was freshman and top-ranked 2023 Caleb Downs. Houtwerf s flip of UGA is a possibility but not a lock. CB Elis Robinson 61/185 (IMG via New Haven, CT) – According to reports, the No. 4 player has had a very good visit to Tuscaloosa and has a genuine interest in the University of Alabama. The Tide staff hopes to see him back for a game this season. This one may be harder to turn, but the tide is in the running. THE MATER DEI DUO A pair of high school 4 stars from Bryce Young made the trip from Santa Ana, California. Alabama is pushing really hard for both players. RB Nathaniel Frazier 511/205 – The belief is that Bama will only take one or two running backs in this class and Frazier is the main target. He is the No. 58 player and the fourth highest ranked running back for 2024. Oregon looks like the Tide’s closest rival for his signature. Georgia and Southern Cal are also in the mix.

511/205 – The belief is that Bama will only take one or two running backs in this class and Frazier is the main target. He is the No. 58 player and the fourth highest ranked running back for 2024. Oregon looks like the Tide’s closest rival for his signature. Georgia and Southern Cal are also in the mix. CB Zabien Brown 61/180 – The No. 62 prospect is down to Alabama, Southern California and Ohio State, with the Buckeyes looking like third. He has been to the Alabama campus several times and feels comfortable there. He may announce a decision soon. MORE OFFICIAL VISITORS IOL Casey Poe 64.5/290 (Lindale, TX) – By all reports, he had a very good visit and has Bama as a finalist. However, he has made several trips to Oklahoma and is planning a transit for the end of July, when the Dead Period ends. He is ranked #144 overall.

64.5/290 (Lindale, TX) – By all reports, he had a very good visit and has Bama as a finalist. However, he has made several trips to Oklahoma and is planning a transit for the end of July, when the Dead Period ends. He is ranked #144 overall. OT Marquis Easley 65/345 (Kankakee, IL) – To be fair, this prospect could be a plan B for Alabama if they miss out on others. There are many additional options that rank higher on the Tide recruiting board. He is ranked #260 and fifth in Illinois. OTHER THINGS 5 star Bama commit Julian Sayin was also in town this weekend and was a great help on the recruiting front.

was also in town this weekend and was a great help on the recruiting front. Utah required Isaiah bay is very close to flipping. He is a 3 star DL from Phoenix City, AL.

is very close to flipping. He is a 3 star DL from Phoenix City, AL. QB Bryce Underwood , the No. 1 ranked player in the 2025 class, camped with Bama for the past week and had a really good showing for the Tide staff. For now, the resident of Belleville, MI prefers to choose the home state of Michigan. 5 star QB George MacIntyre (Brentwood, TN) camped out the week before. These are the top two quarterback goals for Alabama.

, the No. 1 ranked player in the 2025 class, camped with Bama for the past week and had a really good showing for the Tide staff. For now, the resident of Belleville, MI prefers to choose the home state of Michigan. 5 star QB (Brentwood, TN) camped out the week before. These are the top two quarterback goals for Alabama. Alabama bid for Maryland’s dedication Justin Okoronkwo after an excellent camp last weekend. He is a versatile linebacker originally from Germany who measures 63 and 224 pounds. He ran a 4.54 forty at camp last week. A FEW OTHERS TO WATCH EDGE Colin Simmons (Duncanville, TX) #6 overall

(Duncanville, TX) #6 overall EDGE Dylan Stewart (Washington, DC) #9

(Washington, DC) #9 LB Demarcus Riddick (Clanton, AL) #29 – UGA commit.

(Clanton, AL) #29 – UGA commit. OT Daniel Calhoun (Marietta, GA) #96

(Marietta, GA) #96 WR/DB Aeryn Hampton (Daingerfield, Texas) #131

(Daingerfield, Texas) #131 RB/H back Daniel Hill (Meridian, MS) #199 DEAD PERIOD This current no-contact dead period will end on July 24, 2023. Coaches will still be able to communicate with prospects via phone, email, social media, etc. during this period.

