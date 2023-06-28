Former Lindenwood University, youth hockey coach charged with child crimes





LAKE SAINT LOUIS A former hockey coach at Lindenwood University and youth clubs in the area is accused of sexually assaulting at least two children between 2007 and 2021. James R. Lambert, 41, of Lake Saint Louis, is being charged in two separate cases in St. Louis County and St. Charles County for similar abuse of two boys, including assaulting one of his players for years while traveling to at least 14 states. Lambert served as an assistant hockey coach for Lindenwood University and had coaching roles with the St. Peters Hockey and Chesterfield Hockey Association youth tour clubs. Prosecutors say they have no evidence that current players from any team have been victimized. Lambert was charged May 26 in St. Charles County with first-degree child molestation and two counts of statutory sodomy following a report of a man in his 20s who made a report of past abuse to the Lake Saint Louis Police Department. People also read… The man reported that Lambert sexually assaulted him for years, from 2007 to 2018, when he was about 6 to 17 years old. The abuse happened when Lambert took the boy across the country to hockey games, practices and other sporting events. The man told police he had been sodomized by Lambert at least 50 times over the years, including cases where Lambert videotaped the attacks, court documents say. The man told officers that Lambert was trying to make it feel normal and made him afraid of what would happen if someone found out. According to court documents, Lambert appeared to have fled to a relative’s home in northeastern Illinois when he learned of the investigation, but was later arrested. Lambert was also charged Monday in a second St. Louis County case where he faces two counts of statutory sodomy and one count of sexual exploitation of a minor in connection with another child. He is accused in that case of having sexual contact with a boy between the ages of 6 and 7 in the bathroom of the Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights between March 2020 and September 2021. He is also accused of using explicit photos to have made of those sexual acts with the child. A Lindenwood University spokesperson said in a statement Tuesday that Lambert is no longer employed at Lindenwood. “The university has been informed that Lindenwood University is in no way involved in the allegations and that Lambert has no previous criminal history. … The university is not providing any additional comments or details regarding the departure of employees.” Lambert’s bond was set at $300,000 in St. Louis County and $250,000 in St. Charles County. Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox!

