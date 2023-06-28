Harriet R. Brin | News, sports, jobs





Harriet R. Brin died on June 24, 2023 in Ogden, Utah. She was a caring, considerate woman who enjoyed helping others and experiencing family adventures. She was known for sending birthday cards to her extended family. Harriet was born on April 28, 1928 in South Dakota, to William EC Keplinger and Susie Hilton. She grew up in Herndon, Kansas and was valedictorian of her high school class. She went on to attend college at Fort Hays Kansas State College, Hays, Kansas, where she graduated with a degree in business administration. At Fort Hays College she met William Bill James Brin and married on August 16, 1949 in Plainville, Kansas. They moved to Hollister, California in 1976. Bill died in 2011. In 2016, after heart valve surgery, Harriet moved to Ogden, Utah, to live with her oldest daughter. Harriet led a very busy life. She worked as a secretary; then worked for the unemployment office in Hollister; and later served as a purchasing agent for the Bureau of Reclamation Office in Gilroy, California. She and Bill traveled extensively in their own plane, usually to visit family and friends. They even built a small two-seater plane in their garage in Hollistera Vari-Eze, which they show off at the Oshkosh Air Show. They were active in the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA), the Hollister Airmens Association, and the Historic Trail Flyers; Harriet was a pilot herself and a member of the Monterey Bay and Gavilan 99s, a women’s flying club. Harriet wrote poetry and played the piano; researched family history; and offered to help people pay their taxes. She loved math problems and crossword puzzles; bowled and played tennis, table tennis and horseshoes; and won several trophies in tournaments. She and Bill went on long bike rides across states; served as lectors in the church; and were active in the Friends of the San Benito County Free Library. Harriet taught religion to elementary school children in both St. James and Colorado; and served as a Eucharistic minister at Mass and an office assistant in Hollister. In recent years she has been helping with the prayer chain at St. James the Just Catholic Church, praying for other people. Her faith is strong and has guided her wherever she has been. A Funeral Mass is scheduled for Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 11:00 AM at St. James the Just Catholic Church, located at 495 North Harrison Blvd., Ogden, Utah 84404. Visitation and the Rosary will be Friday night. 30, 2023, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Boulevard, Ogden, Utah 84404. The funeral will be held later this summer in Plainville, Kansas. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a contribution to your local library, church, or favorite charity. Memories can be left at: https://www.myers-mortuary.com

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.standard.net/announcements/obituaries/2023/jun/27/harriet-r-brin/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos