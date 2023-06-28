Where to watch World Cup 2023: ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 dates released. Where to look? There is good news





With 100 days left before the tournament kicks off, the International Cricket Council today released the schedule of the 50-over World Cup to be held in India. Star Sports has both the broadcast and digital rights for ICC Cricket ODI World Cup 2023 after winning the rights for all ICC events from 2015 to 2023. This included exclusive live and highlight rights across all platforms for major ICC events, the ICC Cricket World Cup and its qualifiers, the ICC Women’s World Cup, the ICC World Twenty20 and its qualifiers, the ICC Champions Trophy and the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup. ICC’s eight-year rights from 2015-2023 cost Star Sports $2.02 billion. Disney+ Hotstar had previously announced that the 2023 ICC Mens Cricket World Cup will be made available as a free-to-view to all mobile phone users who access Disney+ Hotstar. The free offer is intended to reach 540 million smartphone users, according to Disney. The move followed rival JioCinema’s recent success in attracting millions of viewers with a similar strategy to this year’s IPL matches. Disney once offered cricket for free on its platform, but since 2020 requires users to subscribe to a paid plan. “The move to lift the paywall for mobile viewers of both the Asia Cup and ICC Mens Cricket World Cup aims to further democratize the game of cricket and make it accessible to as many mobile users as possible in India for the duration of the season Disney+ Hotstar said in a statement. The opener of the tournament sees defending champions England take on New Zealand at the world’s largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad, which also hosts the final. India kicks off their campaign against Australia on October 8, while the highly anticipated showdown between rivals India and Pakistan will be played in Ahmedabad on October 15. Every match between India and Pakistan becomes one of the most watched events in the global sporting calendar. According to ICC, the most watched match of the 2019 ICC Mens Cricket World Cup globally was India v Pakistan with 273 million unique viewers tuning into linear TV coverage with another 50 million viewers watching digital only. Apart from hosts India, seven other teams have already qualified through the World Cup Super League. The last two spots will be filled at the end of the current qualifying tournament in Zimbabwe. ICC ODI World Cup is played at 10 venues over 46 days, with the top four from the 10-team round-robin stage advancing to the semi-finals.

