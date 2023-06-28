



Editor’s note: With less than 70 days to go until the kick-off of the 2023 Oklahoma football season on September 3, we will be doing occasional countdowns and offering brief news and tidbits designed to get Sooner fans ready for the second season of the Brent Venables era at OU. Sixty nine days and counting… Earlier this month, ESPN released the 2023 preseason for college football Soccer Power Indexarrangement Brent Venables’ Rather as the 11th best team heading into the upcoming season. The staff at CFB-HQ Fan Nation, a sports website affiliated with Sports Illustrated, further evaluated the ESPN preseason FPI and identified teams that are either overrated or undervalued based on the FPI rankings. Texas, ranked No. 6, and Oklahoma, ranked No. 11, are the top-rated Big 12 teams in the 2023 preseason FPI, which CFB-HQ Fan Nation describes as “a little different from the traditional power rankings or the AP Poll in that it ranks teams based on the average number of points each team would beat an average opponent on a neutral field. ESPN’s Power Index predicts Texas to win 10 or more games in 2023 and gives the Longhorns a 54.4 percent chance of winning the Big 12 and a 34.2 percent chance of making the College Football Playoff. The FPI projects OU to win as many as 10 games, with a 24.5 percent chance of winning the Big 12 and a 10.7 percent chance of making the playoffs. CFB headquartershowever, does not believe the FPI projections for the Sooners or Longhorns, arguing that both programs are overstated. In evaluating Oklahoma’s No. 11 preseason rankings, CFB-HQ staff writer James Parks opines: “…while additions like edge rushers Dasan McCullough and Trace Ford should help bolster the team’s shoddy defense, the Sooners lost significant offensive production to the NFL and can take serious improvements on both lines of scrimmage. “Oklahoma has every chance to prove its doubters wrong, but two months after kick-off the evidence is not strong enough.” Clemson (No. 8) is the only other top-25 team besides OU and Texas that CFB-HQ believes is overrated, based on the FPI rankings. No. No. 3 Georgia, No. 14 Florida State and No. 21 Washington are underrated, according to the wise souls at CFB-HQ.

