Rafael Nadal visits the Majorca championships as a fan | ATP tour





Fans of the Mallorca Championships got a special surprise on Tuesday. Rafael Nadal sat on the front row for close friend Feliciano Lopez’s first round victory against Australian Max Purcell. Nadal is one of Mallorca’s most famous residents. He was joined by his wife, Maria Francisca Perello, Carlos Moya, Marc Lopez, Bartolome Salva-Vidal and others to watch Lopez compete in his final ATP Tour event. A familiar face @Rafael Nadal watches in Mallorca! #MallorcaChampionships @MallorcaChamps pic.twitter.com/5mCgLnmgjr — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) June 27, 2023 The tournament director of the Mallorca Championships is Toni Nadal, Rafa’s uncle and former coach. The first Lexus ATP Head2Head meeting of Nadal and Lopez took place in 2003 in Basel, where Lopez was victorious in a final set tiebreaker. Nadal won their series 10-4. “I was lucky that Rafa [Nadal]Marc [López] and a lot of tennis friends came today,” Lopez said. “Some of them couldn’t be here today, but they were there Saturday [at Lopez’s tennis party] and I felt very supported. “It’s been many years [my] career and I feel that more than winning a tournament or a good result or [a] not so good [result], I left a good legacy in terms of friends. I feel loved and valued by my teammates and that’s what I’ve always been looking for.” The good friends have also played together in doubles on several occasions over the years, with their best result coming in 2005 in Barcelona, ​​where they reached the final. Nadal is currently recovering from surgery earlier this month. More stories like this in:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.atptour.com/en/news/nadal-mallorca-2023-spectator The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

