Staying on Hayman Island, Whitsundays in the InterContinental

The InterContinental resort on Hayman Island. Photo / Supplied

One of us is dying. It’s a morbid thought upon arrival at an astonishingly beautiful five-star resort on a private island, but allow me to explain.

It’s a typical Queensland afternoon (i.e. wonderfully warm and sunny) and our group of seven are sitting on the top deck of a 20m long dinghy. Glasses of champagne in hand, we stare at the photoshop-blue ocean as richly wooded islands pass by. We were on this boat together with a dozen other passengers, but out there, for endless miles, there is not a building or person to be seen. Our flight from Brisbane to Hamilton Island an hour ago already feels like a faded memory.

The view from the top deck of the Hayman Island luxury launch. Photo / Sarah Pollok

Then Hayman Island comes into view. About 30 km off the east coast of Queensland, it is one of the more northerly islands in the Whitsundays. It is also one of the most exclusive. Only guests of the 293-acre islands can visit one resort, The InterContinental, via a $220 wire transfer at launch, of course.

As we sail closer, we can finally make out the brilliant white beachfront hotel, with a row of postcard palms along the front and a lush green mountain rising behind it. Between the bubbles, the yacht and the remote holiday island I feel like Alice, but instead of Wonderland I ended up in the hit television series the white lotus, a show that explores the fascinating power dynamics between staff and guests in high-end hotels.

The resemblance continues as we pull into the wharf and see four members of staff waving happily at us. It’s a signature scene in both seasons one and two of the HBO series. Like (spoiler ahead), a character comes to a fateful end. In season one, it’s the hotel manager, Armond; a fact that prompts the aforementioned morbid thought as we were given a tour of the palatial grounds by an ever-smiling manager named Ben.

The resort was renovated at a cost of US$135 million (NZ$222 million) after a cyclone in 2017 wreaked havoc. The resort reopened in 2019 and clearly aimed to blend seamlessly into its tropical environment, which it does. Every palm and shrub was planned and planted by a famous landscape architect (Jamie Durie). Split into three wings (beach, lagoon, pool), the style is contemporary-meets-island with vibrant greenery, tan sandstone tiles, warm wood furnishings, and white walls. It feels remote and secluded (the hallmark of any luxury experience).

Continuing the tour, we pass one of the world’s largest swimming pools, with a capacity of 6.5 million litres, and were shown our rooms. On the third floor, mine is an Ocean View Pool Suite and I’m thrilled to say it’s in line with the white lotus mood. A white soft four-poster bed for two hides around the corner from the small lounge, with a bathroom (with a bath, two sinks, large mirror and shower) to the right and a balcony to the left. Although, it is discovering that I could open and close the curtains via a button next to the bed that felt like top opulence.

The Ocean View Pool Suite at the InterContinental, Hayman Island. Photo / Supplied

In the evening we head to one of the island’s five restaurants, the Italian-inspired Amici. The night passes in a wonderfully cozy haze of red wine and sourdough pizza, salmon tartare and thick chunks of toasted focaccia until a few hours later we stumble drowsily back to our rooms in the warm May air.

Walking back to my room (one of 182 at the resort), I pass a hair salon and cocktail bar, a 24-hour gym, and a gift shop. Walking further I also find a golf simulator and library, a day spa and courts for tennis, table tennis and squash. If you wanted to live here and never want to leave, you could easily do so. Some people do, we were told; a member of staff would have worked and lived here for 50 years.

But most employees stay anywhere from two months to two years and come from all over the world. A Pasifika woman checks us in, an Italian man serves us dinner, an Aussie drives our buggy and a Kiwi runs the snorkeling tour.

The Kiwi in question is Jackson, a Hamiltonian in his mid-twenties, here as part of a university internship, leading our morning hike and snorkeling tour. Lathering with a Labrador-like enthusiasm, Jackson quickly sets us up with flippers and snorkels before leading the charge onto a trail up the mountainside, providing us with outrageous anecdotes and wildlife facts to distract us from the steady climb.

The view while walking to Blue Pearl Beach. Photo / Supplied

We learn about the area’s recent flooding and history of cyclones, the hermit taking care of nearby Hook Island with some alpacas, and how to lick the back of a green ant for a small but spicy boost of vitamin C.

After reaching the top, a dusty red rock trail hugs the mountainside down towards Blue Pearl Beach, with dazzling views of the deep blue ocean to our left. Upon reaching the water’s edge, we take in the bay before donning our snorkel gear. Unfortunately, it’s a bit of an anticlimax. While the water itself is clear and spacious, the coral is dusty and dull. Not for any problematic reason, Jackson assures us: it’s just between cycles of regeneration.

Back in time for lunch, we head to Bam Bam, a relaxed restaurant next to the infinity pool. After a walk and a feast, the logical next step is to grab one of the many empty sun loungers by the pool and bake in the afternoon sun with a book. A small handful of couples do the same alongside one or two families using the pool.

A vegan soba noodle bowl at Bam Bam. Photo / Sarah Pollok

As resorts go, it’s undeniably gorgeous, but not quite flawless. The cockatoos are annoying little pests, especially at breakfast time. Within seconds of putting a freshly prepared breakfast on the table, to grab a cup of coffee or a piece of toast, they descend, like white-feathered ninjas, and do away with fresh pastries and whole waffles, sliced ​​fruit and even sugar packets. Nothing is left behind except, for some unknown reason, pineapple. During the first morning, I see at least a dozen people fall into the trap, which makes me wonder why the staff doesn’t warn people choosing an outside table.

An eye for detail catches traces of use; the odd stain on a lounger cushion, scratched paint on railings, moss creeping across the poolside tiles. Plus, the more unavoidable parts of being in nature; the occasional eerie, muffled but constant bird call (mainly crows and curlews) and the cocky cockatoos. For the most part, though, it’s perfect on the Instagram level.

By 5 p.m. the sun has passed the beach and balconies, but the air is still wonderfully balmy. Once it sets, an hour later, it’s time for a nighttime nature walk around the resort, led by our new friend Jackson.

Let’s go find some wallabies and big spiders that can kill us, he says with a grin.

As we walk along the tree-lined road leading to the wharf, we slowly wave our torchbeams through the woods, eyes peeled for a wallaby. A few minutes later Jackson pulls us together next to a thick hedge. This is a secret mission, he whispers before outlining the plan to ambush a large group of wallabies who are said to be hiding on the other side of the bush. We count down from five, at which point Jackson, yelled at by Jackson, raises our flashlights and charges through an opening in the hedge into a clearing of grass that is sadly completely empty.

Our group is disappointed, but it’s nothing compared to our guide. Aw man, they know my tactics, Jackson cries, looking dejected. There aren’t even any toads, he adds with an air of disbelief, kicking the grass with his Crocs before gathering us for a formal apology. We thought we’d see wallabies and cane toads and saw crouch, he says, shaking his head, before marching off to look for some reef sharks on the beach.

The Pacific restaurant, which serves a buffet breakfast as well as lunch and dinner. Photo / Supplied

The next morning is free of activities before checkout, so I take it decadently easy. Strolling to breakfast (indoors this time, after learning my lesson), I shred a cold brew coffee and cereal while watching the ocean, keep a journal, and really watch my food as I eat. It’s a welcome change from the shoveling usually done in a car on the way to work.

Finally, I drift to one of the cushioned chairs on the beach and try to soak up as much of the island’s natural tranquility as possible. As if with enough determination I could bottle it into my body and create a wellspring of tranquility that I could call upon in the future. The final 20 minutes both seem to stretch, but pass much too quickly and soon we boarded the launch bound for Hamilton Island.

Ultimately, I’m pleased to report that the lavish aesthetic is true The White Lotus likeness ended. There were no grisly murders or hidden mistresses, no devious staff (unless you count Jackson), or dramatic plot twists. But between the champagne-filled launches and pristine private beaches, remote-controlled curtains and lavish breakfast buffets, it sure was fun playing the part of his high-rolling characters.

