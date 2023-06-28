Nittany Lions Record Record Breaking 174 Big Ten Distinguished Scholars





UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. Penn State Athletics had 174 Big Ten Distinguished Scholars, which is a non-alternative grading program, in the 2022-2023 academic year. Led by 22 student-athletes with impeccable grade point averages, the Nittany Lions earn their highest number of honored scholars, breaking their record set last year. The Big Ten Distinguished Scholar Award is given to student-athletes who have earned a grade point average of 3.7 or higher in the previous academic year. Penn State’s seven highest Big Ten Distinguished Scholar totals have been achieved in the past seven years. The 22 Nittany Lion students who achieve a 4.0 in the 2022-2023 academic year meet their number for the 2021-22 academic year. The athletic department’s academic success included 425 student-athletes earning Academic All-Big Ten honors and 150 Nittany Lions graduating during the 2022-23 academic year (December and May). Penn State Big Ten Distinguished Scholar Totals Since 2017-18: 2022-23: 174 (non-alternative school record)

2021-22: 157

2020-21: 183*

2019-20: 144*

2018-19: 117

2017-18: 90

* – alternative rating system used due to COVID-19. The 22 Nittany Lions to post perfect 4.0 GPAs during the 2022-23 academic year were: Brenden Franks (baseball), Yin Jin (men’s fencing), Carly Gannon (field hockey), Gery Schnarrs (field hockey), Barney Amor (soccer), Isha Dhruva ( women’s golf), Michael Artlip (men’s gymnastics), Jessica Johanson (women’s gymnastics), Anne Spring (women’s field hockey), Mallory Uihlein (women’s field hockey), Lauren Saltz (women’s lacrosse), Rachel Spilker (women’s lacrosse women’s), Jordan Canniff (women’s soccer), Amanda Poorbaugh (women’s soccer), Ally Schlegel (women’s soccer), Rachel Wasserman (women’s soccer), Ben Doyle (men’s swimming & divination), Molly Carson (women’s swimming & diving), Payton Sewall (men’s track and field ), Cecelia Bacon (Women’s Track & Field), Katherine Fedko (Women’s Track & Field), Tesia Thomas (Women’s Track & Field) A total of 27 Penn State teams had at least one Big Ten Distinguished Scholar (men’s and women’s cross-country, indoor track and outdoor track are combined). One of the Penn State teams is Women’s lacrosse, which led the way with 19 academic honors. Women’s soccer followed closely with 17 student-athletes earning the honor. Men’s athletics recorded the highest number of awards on the men’s side with 10 to be combined with women’s athletics for a total of 25 scholars in the program. The school record of 174 awards raises Penn State to a total of 1,469 Big Ten Distinguished Scholars since the program was established in 2008-2009 by Big Ten faculty representatives to complement the Academic All-Big Ten program. Similar to the Academic All-Big Ten award, recipients of the Distinguished Scholar Award must be at their institution at least in their second academic year. The Distinguished Scholar Award includes only students with a minimum GPA of 3.7 or higher for the previous academic year, excluding summer school. Graduation success rates Penn State student-athletes continue to record record-breaking graduation rates and far exceed their peers across the country. TheNittanyLions posted a record 92%NCAA Graduation Pass Rate (GSR)and 10 programs earned perfect 100% ratings. This is the sixth consecutive year that the NittanyLions have posted a record or record-breaking performance in class, according to data reported by the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA). The annual NCAA report on graduation rates from Division I institutions across the country found that Penn State student-athletes on the University Park campus achieved a Graduation Success Rate (GSR) of 92%, breaking the record of 92 of matched the school, which was previously established in the 2020 and 2021 NCAA report. NittanyLion students achieved a 92% graduation rate compared to the 89% average for all Division I institutions for students graduating from 2012-13 through entered the 2015-16 academic year. Penn State student-athletes have recorded graduation success rates in the range of 88-92% during each of the past 16 NCAA reports, improving from 88% in the 2015 report to a record-breaking 92% in the last three reports. Twenty-one of the 27 teams of the NittanyLions (men’s and women’s track and field and cross-country teams combined) achieved a graduation success rate equal to or greater than the national Division I GSR average of 89%. The 10 NittanyLion teams that posted 100% Graduation Success Rate scores were: Women’s Fencing, Hockey, Men’s Golf, Women’s Golf, Women’s Hockey, Women’s Swimming & Diving, Men’s Tennis, Women’s Tennis, Men’s Volleyball, and Wrestling. Penn State has one of the nation’s most comprehensive and successful athletic programs Under the direction of Vice President Intercollegiate Athletics Patrick Kraft Penn State has one of the most extensive and successful athletic programs in the country, with 800 student-athletes across 31 varsity programs (16 men, 15 women). The NittanyLions’ 31 programs are tied for the fourth-most number of sports sponsored by a Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) institution.

