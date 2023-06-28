Institutional racism and sexism are infecting English cricket, the report says





The comprehensive report pointed to “entrenched” racism at all levels of English cricket, alongside an extremely sexist environment for female cricketers.

Institutional racism, sexism and class-based discrimination continue to infect English cricket, according to a report released Tuesday by the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket. Among the findings, racism was entrenched in the English game, women were treated as second-class citizens and cricket was a rare option in public schools. Then if anyone wanted to complain about the problems, the ICEC says the system was confusing and not fit for purpose. The report calls for decisive action and makes 44 recommendations and a number of sub-recommendations. The ECB said some reforms can be implemented quickly, but others require “fundamental, long-term changes to cricket in England and Wales and its funding model”. Richard Thompson, chairman of the Cricket Board of England and Wales, issued a public apology and described the report as a wake-up call. I apologize unreservedly to anyone who has ever been excluded from cricket or made to feel like they don’t belong, Thompson said. Powerful conclusions in the report also highlight that women and black people have been neglected for too long. We are sincerely sorry for this.” English cricket was turned upside down in 2020 when former Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq said he was subject to racist harassment and harassment during two spells at the country’s most successful club from 2008-18. During a tearful testimony at a parliamentary hearing in 2021, he spoke about the Islamophobia and harassment he suffered. Do I believe I lost my career because of racism? Yes, I do, Rafiq said at the hearing. Rafiq welcomed the new report’s findings and praised the “extraordinary work” put into the research to enable everyone involved in English cricket to think and improve. The ICEC was commissioned in November 2020 as part of the ECB’s comprehensive effort to address allegations of discrimination and improve equality, diversity and inclusion in cricket. The findings were initially expected to be reported last year. The committee was chaired by Cindy Butts, whose positions include the Independent Police Complaints Commission and anti-discrimination football organization Kick it Out. The ICEC received more than 4,000 submissions from people at all levels. Half said they had experienced discrimination in the past five years. But the numbers were higher when separated by ethnicity: 87% of people with Pakistani and Bangladeshi ancestry, 82% of people with Indian ancestry, and 75% of all Black contributors. “We apologize unreservedly for these experiences and are grateful for the courage of those who shared them with ICEC, while acknowledging that there will be many more who felt unable to provide their accounts,” Thompson said. The ECB said it had already made significant improvements since 2018, but added that the report makes it clear that much more needs to be done. Chief executive officer Richard Gould added: “Making Cricket more inclusive and reflective of the communities it serves is my number one priority. This cannot and will not be a quick fix. We must see this as a one-time opportunity to build trust in the game we love to restore.

