Cameron Norrie defeats Frances Tiafoe at the Tennis Classic exhibition event





Sign up for our free sports newsletter for all the latest on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up for our free sports email for the latest news British number one Cameron Norrie continued his preparations for Wimbledon with a victory over American Frances Tiafoe in the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic exhibition event at the Hurlingham Club. Reaching the last eight in Queens, Norrie got off to a solid start in the overcast conditions on Tuesday afternoon as he took the opening game on serve with an ace and then forced an early break chance to take the lead 3-1. World number 10 Tiafoe, who won the Stuttgart title on grass earlier this month, managed to cut the deficit to 5-3, but Norrie finished the first set in the next game with a backhand winner down the line . The pair last met in the quarterfinals at Indian Wells in March, with Tiafoe winning in straight sets. Norrie, who had made it to last year’s Wimbledon semi-final, showed little discomfort from his recent knee problem as he moved freely down the field to keep the second set at 1-1. Tiafoe survived a break point in the next game, then converted one of his own in the sixth before holding on to open a 5–2 lead and serving to tie the game. According to the exhibition rules, a 10-point tie-breaker decided the winner instead of playing a third set. Norrie secured the first mini-break at 6-4 after Tiafoe hit a wide return, then converted a match point on another unforced error by the American to take a 6-3 3-6 10-6 win . The British number one will play again in Hurlingham on Thursday, where he will face the Norwegian Casper Ruud.

