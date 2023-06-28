NHL, players unveil inclusion coalition they hope will make hockey more diverse and welcoming

The NHL and NHLPA formed an inclusion committee on Tuesday, which is looking for minority men’s and women’s players with LGBTQ+ representation to help diversify hockey and make the sport more welcoming.

The NHL Player Inclusion Coalition is the last step in a process started in the summer of 2020, when the police killing of George Floyd sparked a global reckoning on race. It also comes on the heels of Pride night incidents around the league, when a handful of players refused to wear rainbow-colored jerseys for warm-ups, leading to the league to drop all plans for teams to wear each themed uniform.

It’s no secret that this is a sport that sometimes struggles with diversity and inclusion. retired American star Meghan Duggan said at an event in Nashville, Tennessee. That’s why this group is here: to keep pushing, to keep making recommendations, to make sure players come forward and be public allies.

Duggan, who is openly gay, is one of 20 members of the coalition chaired by former NHL players In PK Sub and Anson Carter, all of whom are black. Duggan, now the New Jersey Devils director of player developmentsaid she wants to help a sport that is sometimes slow to respond to social changes.

Ignorance is just not an excuse anymore, Duggan said. We have so many resources at our fingertips to understand: what is the terminology for the queer community? What is the abbreviation? What are different, politically correct ways of addressing certain groups? The education is there for people to understand, not necessarily exactly how to relate to someone from a marginalized community, but just how to be an ally.

The coalition starts with $1 million to use for contributions to grassroots programs, education and other special projects. Duggan called the group, which also includes current women’s national players Sarah Nurse (Canada) and Abby Roque (USA), action-oriented and not just one that holds meetings to complain.

That action means not only donating money to underserved communities, but also going out to them and showing why hockey is for them. It’s a job that could take a generation to pay off, so kids and families are the focus.

We need to make it a safe and nurturing environment so the parents understand it’s a safe place to put their kids, said former player Jamal Mayers, who is part of the group. If they don’t think it’s a safe, nurturing place you certainly won’t allow your child to go down that path so it’s important and the duty of the league as leaders of the sport to make sure they create an environment that safe and nurturing. , so that parents feel like, okay, there’s a chance.

Some of the work is also done on a professional level.

Duggan said an important first step three years ago was educating executives about the need for minority and women representation in front offices, and since then meetings have focused on racial incidents during the minors and Pride nights. In particular, Duggan said she and fellow coalition member Mark Fraser talked to Toronto Maple Leafs players about Pride issues.

I’m pleased with some of the progress we’ve seen, Duggan said. “I think we all know there is still a long way to go, but steps are being taken.

The Hockey Diversity Alliance had no immediate comment. The HDA was founded outside the league umbrella in 2020 by current and former NHL players of color to speak out against racism and bigotry, and with a mission to open up hockey to minorities.

Commissioner Gary Bettman said the goal of the coalition was to give the NHL insights about equity and inclusion that only the players can give us. NHLPA executive director Marty Walsh expects the coalition to continue to do great things for young people across North America.

Hockey players deserve a world without a doubt to know that hockey is for them, Carter said.

The announcement came a day after league MVP Connor McDavid said he was disappointed by the NHL’s decision to drop Pride jerseys. Duggan shared that sentiment, saying she and the group would try to move forward rather than just be mad at the move.

We wouldn’t transition and celebrate Pride nights and not welcome that community into hockey, she said. We’re just going to do an even bigger event.

Teresa M. Walker in Nashville, Tennessee, contributed.

