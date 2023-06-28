Table tennis ends season – Central Queensland Today

By Alan Clarke

Ending the season in both divisions in the open rank table tennis matches at the Leichhardt Park playing center produced some unexpected results in matches where the premierships were decided by first past the post.

In the top section, the combination of Rayden Smith and Erica Nolan went into the final appearance in what was a competitive competition one point in favor of Joel Coughlan and Ann-Louise Stewart, while Matt Pettett and Glen McDonald trailed only another point. sat in third place, just a notch above the combination of Dane Coughlan and Relly Pingol.

In the final game, ahead of a break during the school holidays, after which a new season begins, the Smiths team played the mix of Matthew Steffen and Kelsey Le Maistre in what would have been an interesting game in the draw.

However, both Steffen (work commitments) and Le Maistre (illness) became unavailable and as substitutions of comparable caliber were unattainable, the match could not continue.

On the next pitch, second-placed Joel Coughlan and Ann-Louise Stewart would face Matt Pettett and Glen McDonald in another clash that might have been important for the order on the scoreboard.

In an unbelievable situation, both Coughlan (work commitments) and Pettett (sickness) couldn’t get to the table either.

Based on the league’s scoring system, Smith and Nolan had to be declared winners of the flag and the second spot situation was added for interest as the points table then tied Coughlan and Stewart with Dane Coughlan and Relly Pingol.

Under the sport’s rules, Joel Coughlan and Stewart were declared runners-up due to earlier results in the season when these two sides collided.

In the second division, Nolan Hao and Allan Clarke went into the final round quietly confident while holding two-point cushioning on Pam Clarke and Leo Lai when it would have been difficult for either side to get enough points to force. on their way to the top of the ladder, both teams looked at different results.

The leaders went up against Jakob Baker and Geoff Geddes who were one of the smokeys and sat in fourth place with the ability to put up a high score.

As it turned out, this pair won the encounter by three rubbers to two, with Baker beating both his opponents, in the case of Haos 11-9 in the decider, and Geddes also beating Clarke in a close five-setter.

Meanwhile, Pam Clarke and Lai were brawling with Monica Deeth and Patricia Green.

Incredibly, Clarke and Lai conjured up an impressive 4-1 victory over their opponents, with Clarke returning an unbeaten scorecard to beat Lai Green in four sets after narrowly succumbing to Deeth’s consistency in five long games.

All this meant that the two leading sides were then in a draw and the referees had to reapply the Laws of the Game for separation purposes.

As Pam Clarke and Leo Lai had narrowly defeated the Hao and Allan Clarke combination earlier in the season, that pair was declared the flag winner.

Nolan Hao will be the city’s sole representative at the National Senior, Youth, Junior and Para Championships at Sydney Olympic Park between this Sunday and next weekend.

Hao will compete in team and individual events in the Under 17 age group and he will be joined by Queensland Team Head Coach Matthew Pettett.