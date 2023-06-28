Sports
Table tennis ends season – Central Queensland Today
By Alan Clarke
Ending the season in both divisions in the open rank table tennis matches at the Leichhardt Park playing center produced some unexpected results in matches where the premierships were decided by first past the post.
In the top section, the combination of Rayden Smith and Erica Nolan went into the final appearance in what was a competitive competition one point in favor of Joel Coughlan and Ann-Louise Stewart, while Matt Pettett and Glen McDonald trailed only another point. sat in third place, just a notch above the combination of Dane Coughlan and Relly Pingol.
In the final game, ahead of a break during the school holidays, after which a new season begins, the Smiths team played the mix of Matthew Steffen and Kelsey Le Maistre in what would have been an interesting game in the draw.
However, both Steffen (work commitments) and Le Maistre (illness) became unavailable and as substitutions of comparable caliber were unattainable, the match could not continue.
On the next pitch, second-placed Joel Coughlan and Ann-Louise Stewart would face Matt Pettett and Glen McDonald in another clash that might have been important for the order on the scoreboard.
In an unbelievable situation, both Coughlan (work commitments) and Pettett (sickness) couldn’t get to the table either.
Based on the league’s scoring system, Smith and Nolan had to be declared winners of the flag and the second spot situation was added for interest as the points table then tied Coughlan and Stewart with Dane Coughlan and Relly Pingol.
Under the sport’s rules, Joel Coughlan and Stewart were declared runners-up due to earlier results in the season when these two sides collided.
In the second division, Nolan Hao and Allan Clarke went into the final round quietly confident while holding two-point cushioning on Pam Clarke and Leo Lai when it would have been difficult for either side to get enough points to force. on their way to the top of the ladder, both teams looked at different results.
The leaders went up against Jakob Baker and Geoff Geddes who were one of the smokeys and sat in fourth place with the ability to put up a high score.
As it turned out, this pair won the encounter by three rubbers to two, with Baker beating both his opponents, in the case of Haos 11-9 in the decider, and Geddes also beating Clarke in a close five-setter.
Meanwhile, Pam Clarke and Lai were brawling with Monica Deeth and Patricia Green.
Incredibly, Clarke and Lai conjured up an impressive 4-1 victory over their opponents, with Clarke returning an unbeaten scorecard to beat Lai Green in four sets after narrowly succumbing to Deeth’s consistency in five long games.
All this meant that the two leading sides were then in a draw and the referees had to reapply the Laws of the Game for separation purposes.
As Pam Clarke and Leo Lai had narrowly defeated the Hao and Allan Clarke combination earlier in the season, that pair was declared the flag winner.
Nolan Hao will be the city’s sole representative at the National Senior, Youth, Junior and Para Championships at Sydney Olympic Park between this Sunday and next weekend.
Hao will compete in team and individual events in the Under 17 age group and he will be joined by Queensland Team Head Coach Matthew Pettett.
|
Sources
2/ https://cqtoday.com.au/sport/2023/06/28/table-tennis-ends-season/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Insurers pull back as US weather disasters escalate
- DC unveils new Superman and Lois Lane | Entertainment
- Table tennis ends season – Central Queensland Today
- Comparing Jennifer Lawrence and Miley Cyrus’ gold dresses that sparked Liam Hemsworth cheating rumors
- More time at the beach! SEA Airport Welcomes New International Service to Nassau, Bahamas from Alaska Airlines
- Google believes new ‘Perspectives’ tab could finally stop ‘Reddit’ from appearing in search results
- Lewis Capaldi cancels tour dates “to adjust to impact” of Tourette syndrome
- The World Bank approves $1 billion to Turkey to help restore rural homes and basic public services to people in earthquake-hit areas – Turkey
- UK Heatwave Update: Temporary Relief for Brits as Temperatures Soar in July
- Scottsdale is getting a bit of Hollywood glamour, courtesy of A-List stylist
- NHL, players unveil inclusion coalition they hope will make hockey more diverse and welcoming
- Google aims to avoid perverted regulation in Brazil, exec says