Boyle announces newcomers to men’s soccer

NIAGARA UNIVERSITY, NY Niagara men’s soccer head coach Bill Boyle announced the addition of 15 newcomers to the program for the upcoming 2023 season. The class consists of eight transfer students and seven true freshmen.

“This recruiting class is an exciting group of 15 new guys who will help us stay on track as we battle for an MAAC championship,” said Boyle. “This year brings an extra level of excitement with the culture defined by our returning student-athletes and the talent level of this class at each position. We are excited to see this group grow as student-athletes and as young men.”

The freshmen:

Gianluca Del Priore

Midfielder 5-9 160

St. Catharine’s, Ontario St. Francis

Quick Profile: Del Priore joins the Purple Eagles from St. Catherine’s, Ontario, where he attended St. Francis High School, where he was named to the NCDSB Division All-Star team. The midfielder played club soccer for Empire Niagara, where he helped his teams to multiple championship appearances and titles while earning first-team honors for his play on the field.

In the classroom: Was an honor roll student in high school planning to study computer science

Off the field: Parents are Emily and Giovanni has an older sibling named Alexia, loves board games

Why Niagara: “I chose Niagara because of the family feel that Coach Boyle and Coach Hesch built the team around. You can see they want to win as a group and every man matters whether you play 90 every game or watch from the sidelines. It is a great honor to play for Niagara and I will give everything I can to help the team.”

Alex Mattin

Midfield 5-10 180

Los Angeles, CA Palisades Charter

Quick Profile: Matin completed his senior season at Palisades Charter High School in Los Angeles, California, recording three goals and eight assists. In his last season of club football with Eture FC, Matin scored eight goals and 13 assists.

In the classroom: Undecided about Major

Off the field: Parents are Parvaneh Bahmani and Kamran Matin has a sibling named Jasmine, likes fishing and walking with friends

Why Niagara: “I chose Niagara because of the great football program, but also because of the great campus and academics.”

Pier Carlo Arghito

Forward 5-7 135

Thorold, Ontario, Canada Saint-Jean-de-Brebeuf

Quick Profile: Arghittu arrives in Monteagle Ridge from Thorold, Ontario, where he went to Saint-Jean-de-Brebuef and played club soccer for the Toronto FC Academy. In 2019, Arghittu led his club team to the BMO Champions Cup.

In the classroom: Four-year member of the Honor Roll plans to study political science

Off the field: Parents are Carlo & Marlene Arghittu has two siblings, Manuela & Gianluca, related to Carlo Arghittu, who attended Brock University and played professional football for 20 seasons, can play the piano

Why Niagara: “Niagara University is a fantastic university, both academically and athletically. I want to contribute to Niagara’s success in the years to come, both on and off the field.”

Daniel Fiegel II

Goalkeeper 6-0 165

Lockport, NY Lockport

Quick Profile: Fiegel is one of two WNY residents to join the Purple Eagles in 2023. The goalkeeper was named team MVP for his final season at Lockport and was an ECNL Player to Watch.

In the classroom: Scholar AthleteHigh Honor RollNYS DECA Championplans to study finance

Off the field: Mother is Michelle Carson has a younger sister named Taylor, loves reading, hiking, sports, cooking and traveling.

Why Niagara: “I chose Niagara because of its excellent Finance program, phenomenal men’s soccer program, and Niagara because it is close to my hometown. I also appreciate the smaller classes.”

Dominic Cintra

Forward 6-1 195

Toronto, Ontario Forest Hill Colligate Institute

Quick Profile: Cintra is a striker from Toronto, Ontario where he went to Forest Hill Colligate where he was the team’s top scorer in 2022. He also played club football for the North York Academy, where he finished his career as the all-time program leader in goals scored.

In the classroom: Undecided about major

Off the field: Parents are Rachel and Joao, have two younger siblings named Filip and Maya plays Minecraft in his spare time

Why Niagara: “I liked college and the football program.”

Luke Buscaglia

Back 5-9 155

East Amherst, NY Williamsville East

Quick Profile: A native of Western New York who was a four-year starter and two-year captain with Williamsville East, recording 41 goals and 48 assists. Buscaglia was a four-time All-ECIC First Team and three-time All-WNY selection, while also earning the 2022 United States Army Reserve National Scholar Athlete Award. Played club football for WNY Flash.

In the classroom: Recipient of the Ronald Reagan President AwardScholar Athlete Co-Chairs — Principals Advisorshipmember of National Honor Societyplans to study accounting

Off the field: Parents are Margaret and Joseph Buscaglia has three siblings, Trey, Isabella and Nicholas. His father Joe (Syracuse Gymnastics), Aunt Kara (Cornell Gymnastics), Uncle Frank (UB Soccer), and brother Trey (Daemen Soccer) all played at the collegiate level.

Why Niagara: “I wanted to stay close to home and it had everything I was looking for in a school.”

The transfers:

Felix Koogler

F 6-3 195

Klagenfurt, Austria Westcliff (NAIA)

Quick Profile: Kogler is a junior transfer from Westcliff University in Irvine, California. As a member of the Warriors, Kogler scored 19 goals and nine assists in 37 career games, including 25 starts. In 2022, he recorded 12 goals and six assists on his way to being named to the All-Cal Pac Second Team.

In the classroom: Undecided about Major

Off the field: Parents are Ute and Walter Kogler has a brother named Alexander (his father and brother both played professional football).

Why Niagara: “Because it provides me with the perfect environment to pursue my dreams of becoming a professional footballer and provides an excellent education.”

Mick Bastian

Back 6-4 197

Haarlem, North Holland, Netherlands Monroe Community College (NJCAA)

Quick Profile: Bastiaenen played his freshman and sophomore seasons at Monroe Community College, where he started all 23 games played while recording a pair of goals and assists. In 2023, he helped lead the Tribunes to the NJCAA East District DI Men’s Soccer Semifinal and was named to the All-WNY Athletic Conference XI.

In the classroom: Plans to study business administration

Off the field: Parents are Edwin Struis and Karin Bastiaenen has a brother named Bobby likes reading, writing and music.

Why Niagara: “The school’s excellent academics and their high level of football. This is a perfect fit.”

Luke Fenton

Midfield 5-10 160

Kinross, Scotland Genesse Community College (NJCAA)

Quick Profile: Fenton played in 33 games as a member of the GCC men’s soccer program, including 22 starts. In his two-year tenure, the midfielder recorded three assists, including two in his freshman career. He helped lead GCC to a pair of regional and conference championships. He was team captain during the 2022 season and named to the NJCAA All-Region Team and UPSL Team of the Week.

In the classroom: President List at MCCNJCAA All-AcademicPlans to major in business.

Off the field: Father is Scott Fendon has two younger brothers Austin and Gregor also plays badminton, swimming, track and field and cross country

Why Niagara: “Strong DI program and I like living in upstate New York, good academics.”

David Indra

Goalkeeper 6-1 190

Frauenfeld, Switzerland Monroe Community College (NJCAA)

Quick Profile: Indra has scored nearly 1400 minutes in goal for the Tribunes over the past two seasons. The Swedish netminder tallied 98 saves with a 1.80 goals against average and .778 career save percentage. Last season Indra stopped 63 shots and two clean sheets. Was named 2022 WNYAC All-Conference and team MVP.

In the classroom: Plans to pursue a sports management degree

Off the field: Parents are Paul and Nicole has a sibling named Jonas

Why Niagara: “It is a great school and football program. I’ve met a lot of very friendly people here and I’m sure we’ll achieve great things together with the team.”

Matthew Spina

Midfield 5-7 140

Sorocaba, Brazil Genesse Community College (NJCAA)

Quick Profile: Played in 36 games with Genesse, including 31 appearances in the starting eleven. Scored 37 goals and added 17 assists for a total of 91 points in two seasons. In 2022, Spina recorded 20 goals and 10 assists en route to being named an All-American, All-Region and All-Conference player. Genesse to a regional and congressional championship.

In the classroom: Will enroll in Niagara’s academic exploration program.

Off the field: Parents are Andre and Juliana Spinah has a younger sibling named Lucas

Why Niagara: “I feel like Niagara is the perfect place for me to improve both on and off the field.”

John Cardona

Midfield 6-2 180

Cali, Columbia Davis & Elkins (DII)

Quick Profile: In 2022, Cardona played six games for Davis & Elkins, a Division II program in West Virginia, scored one goal against Concord and played a season-high 39 minutes against West Liberty. In high school, Cardona played in 110 career games, recording 47 goals and 54 assists.

In the classroom: Plans to get a finance education.

Off the field: Parents are Juan Gerardo Cardona and María del Rosario. Belalcázar has a sibling, Juan Camilio, who enjoys playing Fifa, listening to music, watching anime and spending time with family.

Why Niagara: “I felt that the football and academic program suited me perfectly.”

Gerard Lopez Forner

F 6-0 170

Silla, Spain Presbyterian

Quick Profile: Played in 26 games with Presbyterian, recording four goals and three assists. Played in a record time of 1042 minutes in 2022 and finished second on the team in goals.

In the classroom: Graduated with a degree in psychology and will continue his masters in sports management

Off the field: Parents are Herminia Forner Puig and Francisco Jose Lopezhas an older brother named MarcoMarco was a member of the 2022 NCAA DII National Champion Franklin & Pierceenjoy reading, writing and the gym

Why Niagara: “Niagara offers a great sports management graduate program along with a football team that competes at the highest level. I think I can help Niagara improve on the field and Niagara can help me take the next step both athletically and academically.”

