Is LSU or Clemson play more important in 2023?





These are probably the two most important games on the 2023 schedule for FSU football. Don’t get me wrong, the rivalry games against Florida and Miami are especially important this season for bragging rights and recruiting, as I expect the Noles to beat both teams. matchup LSU Tigers Football Florida state Seminoles football Importance Factor: This game is important because it is the first game of the season, there is no warm up game like last season and it is against a potential top five LSU team. A win here sets the tone for the season and shows the Noles are real. Keys to the game (defense): The Tigers return QB Jayden Daniels, who, like Travis, is a true double threat. Daniels had 2,913 m, 17 TD, three INT and 885 rushing yards, 11 TD on the ground. Slowing Daniels down in the run game and forcing him to throw the ball will be a priority for the front 6 of the Seminole defense. The speed of their linebackers (DeLoach and Bethune) will play a big part in that. The addition of Fentrell Cypress will help contain WR Malik Nabers. Keys to the game (attack): There are many reports that LSU will have one of the best defenses this season, and with players like Harold Perkins and Mekhi Wingo standing out, I tend to believe those reports. I see the opportunity for Travis and those great playmakers at WR and TE who can unmask that LSU secondary, which has a lot of new faces. The key will be to give Jordan Travis time in the pocket. Expected result: FSU 27 LSU 24 matchup Florida state Seminoles football Clemson Tigers Football Importance Factor: This game is important because it puts FSU at the top of the ACC and they will decide their own destiny. I believe Clemson is in the downfall of their dynasty, and it will be FSU, North Carolina, Notre Dame or NC State who can hand Clemson a loss this season. Keys to the game (defense): The Tigers have Cade Kubnik at quarterback and he will be improved from last season, but the key to winning this game is stopping RB Will Shipley. There may not be a more dynamic RB in the country than Shipley. None of the Clemson receivers scare me too much, and I think our secondary will keep them in check. Keys to the game (attack): Clemson lost three solid defensive players to the NFL draft; Myles Murphy, Bryan Breese and Trenton Simpson. Those are big shoes to fill and that defense will be solid, but I think our offense will be productive, with Benson pounding the rock and Travis hitting the WRs over the top. Expected result: FSU 34 Clemson 20 Final thoughts A win over LSU sets the tone for the rest of the season, and they could make it to the ACC Championship game with a loss to Clemson in the first game. A loss to LSU, but a win over Clemson puts them at the helm in the ACC. FSU won’t play Clemson until week four and a win over LSU would raise expectations even higher and likely impact recruiting. However, the easy answer is to win both games, and everything will work itself out!

