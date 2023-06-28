Tennis: Kyrgios praises the arrival of Saudi Arabia in tennis: they are going to pay us what we earn





TSaudi Arabia’s possible landing in tennis is welcomed Nick Kyrgios. The Australian was blunt on social media. “Finally. They see the value. They’re going to pay us what we earn. Sign me up,” he wrote alongside several emojis of a bag of money. Kyrgios has already turned down playing in the last Davis Cup final to play an exhibition in the Saudi country for more than a million pounds. “Right now I’m in the process of playing for six figures in Saudi Arabia,” the Australian responded on Instagram when asked about his absence from the Davis Cup. For example, he was seen at the Diriyah Tennis Cup, which was played in December and in which also played Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev, Matteo Berrettini and Alexander Zverevamong other things. Kyrgioscomments come after ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi acknowledged in an interview with the Financial Times that “positive” talks had been held with potential investors, including the Saudi Public Investment Fund, to develop tennis-related infrastructure, events and new technology. “They have to respect the history of the sport and the product. You have to keep something sacred, the rules of the sport. This is not a video game, it’s not a movie,” Gaudenzi said. This is not tennis’ first venture with Saudi Arabia. It is possible that the next Next Gen Finals, which brings together the best U21 players in the world, will be held in Jeddah after several years in Milan. The agreement would move the tournament here for the next five years. Can tennis follow the same path as golf? Outside the ATP, the WTA has already signed an agreement with capital fund CVC to invest $150 million in the women’s circuit, while the International Tennis Federation was about to move the Davis Cup Finals, to be played in Madrid and Malaga, to Abu Dhabi, the capital. of the United Arab Emirates, as a way to make the project profitable. “What’s different from what we see [in other sports] is that this is an investment in the current structure of the game and not an investment in an alternative option. But like everything in the world, there are always many changes. So you have to be aware of what’s going on and be close to it,” he said Craig TileyDirector of Tennis Australia. “The sport of tennis is in a healthy place right now because there’s that conversation, probably unlike other sports where there wasn’t that conversation.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.marca.com/en/tennis/2023/06/27/649ab5a246163f60768b4579.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos