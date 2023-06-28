SBJ unpacks: Wimbledon is coming to Fortnite

Tonight in Unpack: Wimbledon kicks off next week and in an effort to get a younger crowd into tennis, the All England Club has set up shop in Fortnite. SBJ’s Joe Lemire reports on the activation of Wimbledon in one of the most popular video games in the world.

Other headlines:

MLB: Show 23 sales are down, but still strong

Roku signs first sports media rights deal with Formula E

Connor Bedard signs deal with Lululemon ahead of NHL Draft

Personalized digital experiences could be key to attracting younger fans

WTA revises events calendar to level prize money

Swing’s megaplex capitalizes on the rise of paddle sports in the US

NASCAR’s streaming is slowing down

In that this morning BuzzcastSBJ’s Abe Madkour has deals in mind:

The deal with Alpine Racing could spur more investment in F1

ATP admits conversations with Saudi PIF

Andrea Gaudenzi gets second round as president of ATP

Roku signs its first sports streaming rights deal

Streaming blocks NASCAR media rights deal

Apple plans to share MLS streaming numbers with teams

There could be a name change for the Jaguars stadium

MVP Index Adds $20 Million in Series B Round

OneTeam Partners is hiring a new CEO with NFLPA experience

Introducing the Forty Under 40 Class of 2023

The All England Club launched a new Wimbledon experience in Fortnite, improved the existing activation in Roblox and released a new mobile game, Wimbledon Smash, in preparation for next week’s Grand Slam, reports SBJ’s Joe Lemire.

The Fortnite game is called Race to Wimbledon, sponsored by American Express, which features a race across London to Center Court where players try to beat Andy Murray’s time. Fortnite publisher/developer Epic Games confirmed that Wimbledon is the first Grand Slam event in Fortnite, which now has more than 500 million registered accounts. Wimbledon partnered with The Gang, a game studio that creates Fortnite content and experiences.

In Roblox, WimbleWorld is getting a new feature called Lawn of Champions to aid its efforts to maintain the 12 million attendance it received last year. In a Roblox first, a treasure hunt will display live scores as players compete.

Wimbledon Smash is a free-to-play iOS/Android game that mimics old-school brick-busters like Arkanoid and Breakout, where players swing a tennis racket to smash blocks.

After debuting in March as the No. 3 best-selling game of the month and holding up in April, MLB: The Show 23 dropped to No. 6 in June’s best-selling games of the month, as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s No. 1 debut and a resurgence in sales for Hogwarts Legacy were stronger than top 5 sports games, reports SBJ’s Jason Wilson, based on data from market research group Circana’s monthly video game sales report for May 2023.

The other sports game to finish in the top 10 in May was FIFA 23, which came in at number 7 this month after finishing ninth in April. Madden NFL 23 placed 15th after finishing 19th last month, which isn’t a bad feat this late in the game’s life. NBA 2K23 was out of the top 20 for the second month in a row.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II repeated its performance in April, coming in at number 5 to lead the esports front.

Although MLB fell on the sales chart this month, Circana analyst Mat Piscatella told SBJ that “MLB: The Show sales are up a bit [year-over-year].” This year, Sony’s annual baseball game added a well-received Negro Leagues mode, which tells the history of black baseball in America, and that could explain the higher sales.

The Formula E racing series renewed its rights deal with CBS Sports and signed a streaming deal with Roku that takes effect in January, reports SBJ’s John Ourand. This marks Roku’s first purchase of live sports rights.

Under the terms of the deal, CBS has five races on its broadcast network. All five of these races will be broadcast simultaneously on the Paramount+ streaming service. CBS Sports Network has also committed to running a highlights package.

Roku took the rights to 11 races of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. Those races will be held on The Roku Channel.

Connor Bedard signed one of his first major brand endorsements, signing with Lululemon to a sponsorship deal ahead of tomorrow’s NHL Draft, where he is expected to be ranked No. 1 with the Blackhawks, SBJ’s Austin Karp reports.

Bedard joins Maple Leafs C John Tavares as NHL players endorsing Lululemon, whose other sports deals include sponsorship of Team Canada through the 2028 LA Games (along with some Team Canada athletes), former NBA player and current collegiate golfer JR Smith (an NIL deal with NC A&T), Canadian tennis player Leylah Fernandez and Jazz G Jordan Clarkson. Bedard is represented by Newport Sports Management.

The future of sports fans could depend on captivating younger fans with personalized and interconnected digital experiences, SBJ’s David Broughton reports, citing data from the Sports Fan Insights survey conducted by Deloitte’s Technology, Media & Telecommunications division. The study, conducted in March and April, surveyed more than 3,000 American sports fans ages 14 and older.

The main takeaways:

Deloitte found that 30% of all sports fans have paid for a subscription to a streaming video service to watch sports in the past 12 months. For millennials, this rises to 46%. Additionally, for fans watching from home, 22% of that viewing time is spent on a streaming video service.

Fans use a television 74% of the time to watch live sporting events from home. That percentage of the time is 58% for Generation Z fans and 61% for Millennial fans.

In addition, nearly 90% of fans say their fan base has grown (37%) or remained relatively stable (52%) over the past three years.

Deloitte defined Generation Z as those respondents born in 1997-2009; Millennials (1983-1996), Generation X (1966-1982), Boomers (1947-1965) and Matures (1946 and earlier).

The WTA has announced a new strategy that will overhaul the Hologic WTA Tour calendar and move the organization toward even prize money, SBJ’s Bret McCormick reports.

The goal of equal prize money will be met at the 1000 and 500 combined events in 2027 and WTA 1000 and 500 one-week events in 2033. The 2024 tour calendar will be finalized and announced in the coming months. By 2027, total WTA prize money will reach nearly $10 million, a 350% increase over the next four years.

The National Bank Open said in an email that the equal prize money effort is being supported by WTA Ventures, which was formed when CVC Capital purchased a 20% stake in the WTA in March, and the tournament’s title sponsor, National Bank. .

When Swing Racquet + Paddle opens in early 2025, the 45-acre campus in Raleigh will be the world’s largest racquet sports facility, with 80 courts for tennis, pickleball, padel, table tennis and even beach tennis. Swing will be the most comprehensive example of the explosive development of racquet and paddle sports facilities underway in the U.S. trying to keep pace with the sport’s explosive growth, SBJ’s Bret McCormick reports.

Swing’s Raleigh campus will be its flagship — it attracted Wilson Sporting Goods to move a significant portion of its racquet sports business from Chicago to Swing — and the company plans to open four more Swing locations, with smaller footprints in the US Sun Belt over the next four years. After reviewing operations for a year, the plan to then roll out eight to ten additional facilities per year for a goal of 59 additional locations over the next 10 years is a significant, though undisclosed, financial outlay.

The campus will accommodate professional tournaments for four sports – tennis, pickleball, padel and beach tennis – each of which will have its own district within Swing, including stadium center fields for the first three of those sports, as well as indoor tennis courts.

Tucked inside the facility is Wilson’s fiefdom, McCormick also reports. The company will move some of its staff from Chicago to the Swing campus, while also setting up a research and development lab, a stringing bar – where Swing guests can have rackets re-strung by the pros – and a retail space featuring clothing from the direct -to-consumer clothing company that Wilson launched two years ago.

When SBJ’s John Ourand wrote about NASCAR’s media rights talks a month ago, multiple sources predicted the racetrack would have handshake deals on July 4. early fall, Ourand reports.

All parties are still optimistic that deals are imminent. But the delay is that negotiations with streaming companies have taken longer than expected.

This week’s SBJ Media newsletter also states:

The biggest winners of ESPN’s recent reorganization

Donna Orender still feels RSN business ‘on the right track’

ESPN execs, personalities appear to celebrate Mike Soltys run in Bristol

Canadian-based financial services firm BMO has signed on as a North American regional sponsor for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, SBJ’s Alex Silverman reports.

FIFA Women’s World Cup broadcaster Fox Sports unveiled an ad campaign featuring a 20-foot tall sculpture by USWNT F Alex Morgan reimagined as the Statue of Liberty, notes SBJ’s Silverman.

Michelle Wie West has a new partnership with Casa Azul and her tequila soda as she prepares for her final professional start at next week’s US Women’s Open at Pebble Beach, notes SBJ’s Wes Sanderson.

Sportfive added another top young golfer to its client list, signing Florida product and NCAA champion Fred Biondi, notes SBJ’s Josh Carpenter.

MLB’s Gameday 3D, a Statcast-powered digital representation of on-field action, is now available for all games for fans with an MLB.TV or At Bat subscription, writes SBJ’s Joe Lemire.