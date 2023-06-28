England captain Stokes ‘sorry’ after cricket report exposes racism and sexism | Cricket

England captain Ben Stokes said on Tuesday he was “deeply sorry” to hear of the extent of discrimination in the sport after a damning report revealed “widespread” racism, sexism and classism in the game. Cricket – Ashes – Second Test – England Press Conference – Lord’s Cricket Ground, London, UK – June 27, 2023 Ben Stokes of England at the Action Images press conference via Reuters/Peter Cziborra (Action Images via Reuters)

His comments followed the publication by the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket (ICEC) of its long-awaited report “Holding Up a Mirror to Cricket”.

The committee, set up by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), makes 44 recommendations, including that the board make an “unqualified public apology” for its shortcomings.

The ICEC was formed in 2021 following a racism scandal surrounding the treatment of Pakistan-born bowler Azeem Rafiq in Yorkshire.

In a separate development, the ECB said the county club should be fined 500,000 ($638,000) and deducted points for their handling of the case.

Of the more than 4,000 individuals interviewed for the ICEC report, 50 percent described experiencing discrimination in the past five years, with the numbers significantly higher for people from ethnically diverse communities.

Women are treated as “subordinate” to men at all levels of cricket, the report said, adding that they receive an “embarrassingly small amount of money” compared to their male counterparts.

It recommends that match fees for the men’s and women’s teams be “equalized with immediate effect”.

The ICEC report also argues that not enough has been done to address class barriers at play, with fee-paying private schools dominating the talent pathway.

– ‘Unambiguous’ –

“Our findings are unequivocal,” said ICEC President Cindy Butts. “Racism, class-based discrimination, elitism and sexism are widespread and deep-rooted.

“The game must face the fact that it is not a joke or just a few bad apples. Discrimination is both overt and ingrained in the structures and processes within cricket.”

Stokes and England women’s captain Heather Knight gave evidence, along with racism whistleblower Rafiq.

Stokes responded to the release of the report on the eve of the second Ashes Test against Australia, which starts at Lord’s on Wednesday.

“To the people involved in the game who have felt unwelcome or not accepted in the past, I am deeply sorry to hear of your experience,” he said.

“Cricket is a game that should celebrate diversity on all fronts, because without diversity this game wouldn’t be where it is today.”

He added: “Everyone has a different story to tell. I am Ben Stokes, born in New Zealand, a state educated pupil who left school at the age of 16 with one GCSE (qualification) in PE.

“I need help with the spelling and grammar in this speech and I am currently sitting here as the English gentlemen’s Test captain.”

– ‘Possibility’ –

The report praised the ECB for being brave enough to open itself up to “uncomfortable independent scrutiny”.

ECB President Richard Thompson, who took office last year, said the organization would “use this moment to reset cricket”.

“On behalf of the ECB and the wider leadership of the game, I apologize unreservedly to anyone who has ever been excluded from cricket or made to feel like they don’t belong,” he said.

“Cricket should be a game for everyone and we know this hasn’t always been the case.

“Strong conclusions in the report also highlight that women and black people have been neglected for too long. We are sincerely sorry.”

Rafiq welcomed the findings and acknowledged the “extraordinary work” put into the investigation.

“There is now no doubt that the game we all love has suffered from institutionalized discrimination, including racism,” he said.

“This report is an opportunity to fully reflect on what happened and for the sport’s governance structures to find a way forward.”

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s spokesman said the report was “difficult to read”.

The ECB’s sanctions recommendations regarding Yorkshire were made to the independent Cricket Discipline Commission on Tuesday.

Yorkshire admitted four charges in February, while six former Yorkshire players were sanctioned by the CDC last month after they were found guilty of using racist language.

