Cade Klubnik aided by ‘Wide Receiver U’ recruit

Clemson football was a factory for wide receivers in the not-so-distant past, and despite two years of less dominant receiver play, the Tigers haven’t forgotten it. Now Clemson appears to be using that recent history and a yearning for the glory days to recruit new receiver talent.

June was an important month for Clemson recruiting, especially with regard to receivers. The Tigers landed a pair of talented wideouts on the same day, June 6: five-star Bryant Wesco and four-star TJ Moore. Clemson may not be done yet: Five-star Mike Matthews, the No. 10 in the class of 2024, has yet to announce his college decision, and the Tigers are a contender.

After visiting Clemson on June 2, Matthews told Rivals.com that the coaching staff compared him, Wesco and Moore to the early 2010s elite trio of DeAndre Hopkins, Sammy Watkins and Martavis Bryant in their recruiting pitch.

In other words, Clemson brings in top receiver talent by telling them the Tigers want their help in bringing back “Wide Receiver U.” And so far it seems to be working.

Wide receiver glory days

The Tigers produced NFL drafts at a rapid rate in the mid-2010s. Of the aforementioned trio, Hopkins and Watkins both went on the first lap of their respective tour. Bryant went in the fourth.

The trio initially seemed an anomaly. But then Clemson continued to deliver NFL talent to the receiver.

Seven Clemson receivers have been lined up from 2017 through 2021. The highest were first-rounder Mike Williams in 2017 and Tee Higgins in the second round in 2020. In addition to them, Clemson had a third-rounder (Amari Rodgers in 2021), two fifth-rounders (Hunter Renfrow in 2019 and Cornell Powell in 2021) . ) and two sixth-rounders (Deon Cain and Ray-Ray McCloud in 2018).

A dip in production

No Clemson receivers have been selected in the past two NFL Drafts. Why the gap? It wasn’t that Clemson didn’t recruit high-level receiver talent, but the players it did get didn’t always go as planned.

The highest rated receiver in the class of 2018 was five-star Derrion Kendrick. He eventually switched to a defensive back and transferred to Georgia before being called up. Four-star 2018 receiver Justyn Ross saw his production decline as his career progressed and he was not called up again. Kendrick is currently with the Rams and Ross with the Chiefs.

In the class of 2019, there was four-star Frank Ladson, who switched to Miami, four-star Joseph Ngata, who entered this year’s draft and was not selected. In 2020, Clemson added four-star EJ Williams, who remains with the Tigers and has not had double-digit receipts since his freshman season.

Another factor is quarterback play. The mid to late 2010s players had players like Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence throwing at them. Watson threw for over 4,000 yards in back-to-back seasons, and Lawrence was over 3,000 in each of his three seasons. His successor, DJ Uiagalelei, peaked about 2,500 passing yards in two seasons as Clemson’s starter. It’s hard to have crazy receiving stats if you don’t have crazy passing stats.

Time will tell what new starting quarterback Cade Klubnik will do, but the combination of his acquisition and the new offense under Garrett Riley seems to be stirring up intrigue among offensive recruits. It worked on Wesco, as did the message to bring back “Wide Receiver U”.

RECRUIT:How Dabo Swinney adapted Clemson’s football recruiting with Alabama, Georgia in mind

A successful recruitment pitch

A native of Texas, Wesco knew Riley before moving from TCU to Clemson. Riley had recruited Wesco while working with the Horned Frogs, and when he joined Dabo Swinney’s staff, Wesco was one of the first receivers he targeted.

Wesco told the Greenville News that the way Riley’s offenses spread the ball between receivers as well as in the run game appealed to him. Clemson’s reputation for developing NFL receivers hasn’t faded despite the recent drought. That affected Wesco, as did the prospect of returning Clemson to a golden age of pass catchers.

“Getting my name out there, being someone who can make a difference in the program and start a whole new era for a whole team,” said Wesco, “That is huge.”

