WWhether by accident or on purpose, the much-anticipated report from the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket has landed on the same week England take on Australia in an unmissable Ashes Test match at Lords, where the champagne corks will pop and the chinos Bordeaux. It certainly feels appropriate.

Marylebone Cricket Club features heavily in the 317-page report that examines racism, sexism and elitism in cricket and not in the most flattering light. The MCC Foundation has been praised for its work, providing 3,000 state-trained cricketers with free access to training and match play through a network of 74 hubs. But Lords is still primarily a home for men and a symbol of prestige and empire. The fact that the debate still rages over the match between Eton and Harrow, at a venue that has never hosted a women’s test match in England, alarmed the panel.

But change in NW8 is mostly glacial, with the MCC secretariat often hampered by membership. At least the ground acknowledges it, with the timeline behind the Mound Stand reminding people that it was 1998 when the club voted to admit female members, some 70 years after the victory for the suffrage movement. Clare Connor, deputy general manager of the England and Wales Cricket Board and former MCC president, made it clear on Monday that she was denied access to the Long Room during her first match here in 1997. It seems incredible, looking back.

While many of the ICEC report’s findings should come as no great surprise to English cricket given the voices that have spoken out, the sport still needed this latest dose of formalized medicine. Whether it works remains to be seen. The report highlights areas where progress has been made. The situation is hopeful, but as far as racism is concerned, it is also worth remembering that the ECB commissioned a similar study in 1999, welcomed the findings, and yet here we are again.

It probably also had to be administered prior to a marquee. Ashes clash at Lords, where despite attempts to broaden audiences by the Hundred (itself an add-on, not a fix), the walls often feel so high for Test Cricket. Last year, before the so-called Bazball revolution started here against New Zealand, Ben Stokes called for looking closely at the prices if it costs between 70 and 160 per ticket. This year? For an adult seeking an unrestricted view, they ranged from 140 to 180.

Ben Stokes has opted for an all-speed attack and a return for Josh Tongue Photo: Mike Egerton/PA

Stokes was in a mostly welcoming mood 24 hours after Wednesday’s first ball, even though the England captain had not fully read the ICEC report and so kept his opinion on the subject to a pre-prepared statement. In it, he expressed his deep regret to hear that people felt unwelcome or unwelcome to cricket and was proud to have played in a number of diverse England teams since his debut in 2011.

Stokes went further, highlighting a journey to the top of the game that counters pressure from part of the report that English crickets depend on the public school sector. I’m Ben Stokes, he said, his eyes focused on the piece of paper in front of him. Born in New Zealand, a state-educated student who dropped out of school at age 16 with one GCSE in gym. I needed help with the spelling and grammar in this speech and I am currently sitting here as the English Test Captain.

Tackling such matters is part of the job and so far Stokes has done a good job. The primary aim is of course to win Test matches, something he was keen to emphasize remains the priority amid misinterpretation of the team’s mantra that the outcome is not the focus. 1-0 behind his Australian champions, and knowing that 2-0 behind has decided the fate of the urn in all but one of the 72 men’s Ashes series since 1882-83, his team can’t afford to settle with entertainment. only.