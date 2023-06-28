BOYS TENNIS PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Jason Kim of Greater Atlanta Christian | Sport

Moving up two ratings and to class AAAAA for the 2023 high school tennis season, the Greater Atlanta Christians boys’ tennis team quickly encountered the toughest opposition.
The Spartans were part of the tough region 6-AAAAA, which produced three of the four semifinalists in AAAAA, along with a quarterfinal team.
I knew going into the season that we were a contender for the state championship, said Jason Kim, GAC’s No. 1 singles player. Playing in our region was tough. Our region was very competitive, so we saw we had some competition. We lost one of our regional games to Chattahoochee (in the regular season) and then we had to focus on not winning the state easily.
Finishing 24-2, GAC avenged its lone loss to a Georgia team with a victory over Chattahoochee in the 6-AAAAA Tournament Final, then defeated Chattahoochee again for the AAAAA state championship, the first in the new classification, for the first time since 2015 and eighth since 2001. For Kim, the state title was his second his team also won in 2021, when he was a sophomore at North Gwinnett.
It means a lot to win the state because I didn’t get to play my junior year, my freshman year, our season was cut short (due to the COVID-19 pandemic) and I was lucky that we won my sophomore year, said Kim , who is leaving this summer to play college tennis for the US Naval Academy. It’s good to bring a state championship to GAC because they haven’t won in a few years.
Kim, the Daily Posts Boys Tennis Player of the Year, impressed individually with a 22-2 record in No. 1 singles, including a 6-0, 6-3 victory over Parkviews David Hronek, the 2022 Daily Post Player of the Year . Hronek started this year with a career record of 40-1 and was fresh off a 2022 season that saw him go 19-0, losing just eight games in total.
Two other notable wins came against Chattahoochees Maanas Junghare, whose regular-season win over Kim was the GAC star’s only loss to a Georgia player. Kim bounced back to defeat Junghare in the final of the 6-AAAAA tournament and 6-2, 6-3 in the state championship game.
Jason has set the bar high for GAC tennis players, said GAC coach Brett Harte. He is immensely talented, but is matched by his hard work ethic and mental toughness. He was the deciding point for us this season in tough games against Westminster in the regular season and Chattahoochee for the regional and state championships. He is a kind young man and is generous to his teammates, leading by example. GAC is proud of him as he moves on next year to serve his country at the Naval Academy and play tennis for the Midshipmen.
Kim’s transition into the Academy life should be aided by the routine he maintained at GAC, where he spent his last two years of high school. Playing his first two seasons with North, he went 9-1 in singles and was a first-team all-county selection as a sophomore in 2021 for the Bulldogs State Championship team, but moved to GAC to play since high school with his private coach. Carlos Cobos, and to help with his academic planning.
It was very flexible, Kim said of his high school schedule. I am part of a hybrid program. I am very lucky that they have such a program. A normal day I would practice before school in the morning. I couldn’t do that in North Gwinnett because classes start at 7:10 and here it’s 8:30. So I exercised from 6:30 to 8, went to school from 8:30 to 11:30, 12, ate lunch and started again to practice at 1:30 to 3:30, did fitness for an hour, went home , eat dinner, do some studying, then repeat. I kind of got used to it. I started that my junior year. After I did that one semester, I got used to it.
The time management skills Kim has learned over the past two years will serve Kim well at Naval Academy. His dreams of college tennis sprouted during a breakout season between eighth and ninth grades, and he immersed himself early in his high school career in the Navy. A visit to Annapolis, Maryland for the Navy’s Sept. 11, 2021 game against the Air Force confirmed his feelings for the Academy.
I just really loved the environment and the atmosphere it provided, said the 4.03 GPA student of the Navy. When I visited it was very cool. I have a friend that I knew in junior tennis and he was a freshman there. I stayed with him and got to see how he has changed and how the Naval Academy has changed him in that short amount of time. From then on I was very interested in it.
