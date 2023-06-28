Israel returns with 25 medals from Special Olympics – Israel Sports

There was a thrilling success for the Israeli delegation at the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin, as Ron Bek was crowned world champion in athletics and the women’s national soccer team earned a silver medal.

Competing in eight different sports at the highest and most challenging competitive level, the Israelis earned an impressive nine gold medals at the top ranks in events such as judo, track and field, swimming and table tennis.

“As promised, we returned home with a plethora of medals,” said Sharon Levy-Blanga, CEO of Special Olympic Israel. “Competition victories and podiums in the highest categories.”

The Special Olympics World Games in Berlin came to a close on Monday, before the delegation returned to Israel with a total of 25 medals: nine gold, eight silver and eight bronze.

The events and athletes who have earned medals

In football, the Israel women’s national team, coached by Israel’s goalscoring queen Silvi Jean, together with the cooperation of the Attna Center for the Advancement of Women’s Sports in Israel and the Israel Football Association, took second place and won the silver medal.

Israel’s silver medal winning women’s soccer team at Special Olympics (credit: SPECIAL OLYMPICS ISRAEL)

In athletics, Ron Bek became world champion by winning the gold medal in the 3,000 meters and the silver medal in the 5,000 meters at the highest competition level. Saar Buchbinder won gold in the 5 kilometer and 10 kilometer races, and Adi Mimoun reached third place in the 100 meter sprint and won a bronze medal in the relay.

In judo, Ido Rabinovich earned gold medals in the A category, the highest level, while Levav Barkan secured first place and a gold medal in the C category.

In swimming, Sappir Bar Yoel took first place in the 50-meter freestyle, Mir Segal won the gold medal in the 100-meter freestyle, and Aran Bar Feld earned a silver medal in the 800-meter freestyle.

In Unified Level 6 tennis, the highest level, Sonia Yanushok and her Unified partner Lior Ravach won the silver medal. Sonia Yanushok claimed the gold medal after defeating an Indian player and then a Spanish player. In table tennis, David Kristani took first place and won the gold medal.

In cycling, Noga Korn took third place in the 5 kilometers and earned a bronze medal. In addition, in the 4-kilometer event, she took second place and won the silver medal.

“These are phenomenal achievements for our athletes,” added Levy-Blanga. “For months our athletes have been training tirelessly, with the aim of returning with a plethora of medals and representing our country with honor at the Olympic Games in Berlin. In light of this, I invite the public, the media and supporters from all over the country look forward to joining us at Ben Gurion Airport tomorrow to welcome the delegation of athletes. Only then can we truly embrace the spirit of inclusion and recognition of the immense potential within each individual. Together we can create a world that genuinely values ​​diversity and upholds the principles of equality.”

The Special Olympics World Games, one of the largest sporting events in the world, began in Berlin on June 17, marking the first time the event was held in Germany. About 7,000 athletes from 170 countries around the world, with cognitive disabilities such as Down syndrome, autism, intellectual disabilities and developmental disabilities, competed in 26 sports disciplines. In addition, about 20,000 volunteers, 3,000 coaches and about 300,000 spectators were part of this unique sporting event.

Israeli Special Olympics judo gold medalist Ido Rabinowitz (credit: SPECIAL OLYMPICS ISRAEL)

Israel was represented at the International Games by a team consisting of 35 athletes, coaches and guides. The Israeli athletes competed in eight sports: athletics, judo, tennis, swimming, cycling, table tennis, football and bowling.

Among the athletes representing the country at the International Games, the women’s football team occupies a special place. The team is coached by Silvi Jean and consists of 14 players between the ages of 17 and 40.

Until now, the Israeli Special Olympics delegations going to the International Games have not received official support and recognition from the State of Israel for almost 30 years. However, this year, Culture and Sports Minister Miki Zohar made a decision for the first time for the country to recognize Special Olympics Israel as a national organization, recognize the achievements of the athletes and support the organization in the run-up to the International Games. This is a historic decision that reflects the progress of individuals with intellectual disabilities in the country, a population deserving of visibility and equal recognition, with their achievements and potential to benefit all of Israeli society.

Participation of Special Olympics Israel in the World Games has been made possible through the cooperation of various organizations in Israel. These include the Ministry of Culture and Sports, sponsors such as Teva Israel, which sponsored the production of a video for the mass recruitment campaign leading up to Berlin, local authorities who provided financial support to the athletes who traveled to Berlin from their respective cities, and passionate individuals who believe in the value of equal opportunity for all. This significant event reflects the growing recognition and support of the Israeli authorities, reinforcing their commitment to promoting inclusion and empowering individuals with intellectual disabilities.

The position and history of the Special Olympics

Special Olympics is one of three Olympic organizations recognized by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in addition to the Olympic Games and Paralympic Games. Special Olympics is the professional committee that provides year-round training, courses and professional ethics in addition to accessible competitions, both in Israel and abroad, for children and adults with intellectual, developmental and communication disabilities, in various Olympic sports.

Special Olympics is a global movement founded in 1968 by Eunice Kennedy Shriver to end discrimination against people with intellectual disabilities. It promotes the inclusion of all individuals through sports and various education, health and leadership programs. More than six million Special Olympics athletes are active in more than 192 countries. The movement hosts more than 100,000 games and competitions in more than 30 Olympic sports each year.