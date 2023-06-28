Sports
England cricket big aims at Ben Stokes’ side amid Bazball ‘circus’
England cricket the great Sir Geoffrey Boycott has warned the Ben Stokes side not to lose sight of what matters in their relentless quest to entertain ahead of the second Ashes Test. England go down the Lord’s Test 1-0 against Australia but have vowed to play even more aggressively under their ‘Bazball’ system which has caught the attention of the cricketing world.
Boycott agrees with most that it was exciting to watch England’s Test cricket brand, but insists it counts for very little if they don’t get the results to back it up. The legendary former England batsman said Stokes’ men got ahead of themselves and clearly “stopped thinking” in the first Test – no doubt referring to the England captain’s questionable statement in the first innings on the first day.
I enjoyed the cricket, it kept you on the edge of your seat, said Boycott on the Vaughany and Tuffers Cricket Club podcast. England won every session, but they didn’t win the match, and that should tell them something for the next Test.
“They lost sight of the fact that the goal is to win and if you want to entertain then yes, by all means. But why can’t you win and entertain? If you beat yourself – and that’s what England did – they stopped thinking.”
Boycott said if the Stokes men “might as well be a circus” if it’s purely about entertainment at the expense of results. “If you ask people in England, do you want to win the Ashes, or do you want to entertain and lose? I know what the answer will be,” he added. If you’re just entertaining, they might as well be a circus. That’s all, become a professional circus around the world. “
Stokes has not budged on demands that England maintain their ultra-aggressive approach for the second Test. The English skipper has even urged his side to step it up a notch at Lord’s.
Ben Stokes happy with Ollie Robinson boast
One man who epitomized England’s aggression in the first Test was Ollie Robinson – whose foul mouth for Usman Khawaja and inflammatory comments about the Aussies drew the ire of cricket greats Ricky Ponting, Matthew Hayden and Michael Clarke. Despite the backlash against the fast bowler, Stokes is happy that his man is continuing the conversation.
“What’s Ashes cricket without a little bit of commentary from past players?” Stokes said. “It’s not the only time that the emotions of professional sport have come to the fore in this form.
“Ollie Robinson is the sixth best bowler in the world, he averages 21 with the ball. That’s all I need to say about that.” Stokes also sees no need for Robinson’s approach to change, adamantly bringing out the best in the right arm.
Robinson took 3-55 and 2-43 in the first Test at Edgbaston, but a much greener Lord’s wicket is likely to provide more help to the quicks from Wednesday. “Ollie Robinson doesn’t let things like that influence her,” Stokes said.
“He’s been a quality performer every time he’s walked the field for England. His performances have proven it. I won’t have a word with him to put it in check because you don’t want anything out of a player who gets the best out of himself , he likes the competition.
“It’s professional sport. It’s the Ashes. There was a moment when we needed a desperate breakthrough (from Khawaja), and he was the one who got it.”
with authorities
