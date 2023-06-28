California DB Chance Harrison disbands from BYU Football





PROVO, Utah– BYU football lost a defensive back in their recruiting class of 2024. Three-star Chance Harrison of Oxnard, California, announced on Twitter that he is pushing back on his pledge to the Cougars. “After countless hours of prayer and having had enough time to talk to my family, I believe it is in my best interest for me to retire from Brigham Young University (BYU),” Harrison wrote. Chance Harrison resigns from BYU @BrandonHuffman @GregBiggins @K12Elite @BlairAngulo @SWiltfong247

Please respect my decision pic.twitter.com/SdP0rUmlw6 — Chance Harrison (@ChanceHarriso14) June 27, 2023 Harrison initially committed to BYU in September last year. But since the turn of the year in 2023, the possibility of a release seemed likely. Harrison has received offers from Boston College and Arizona in recent months. Harrison continued, “I’d like to [to] thank Jernaro Gilford and the entire BYU staff who have been instrumental in my commitment and recruiting me. Thanks to Kalani Sitake and Coach Gilford for accepting my commitment as head and defensive coach. I have enjoyed my visit to BYU over the past year. Since my deployment in September 2022 I have spoken to Gilford explaining my plans and will continue to communicate with him and the staff in the future.” With Harrison dropping his BYU commitment, the Cougars 2024 class now has just seven commitments. Harrison is a six-foot-tall prospect at Rio Mesa High School in California. He has played on both sides of the ball throughout his prep career. Last season, he had 56 tackles, one interception on defense. Then on the offensive side as a wide receiver, he had 43 receptions for 568 yards and six touchdowns. Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturdays from 123 pm) on KSL Nieuwsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU’s move to the Big 12 Conference on Twitter:@Mitch_Harper. Take us everywhere. Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and keep up to date with all your favorite teams. Follow @Mitch_Harper

