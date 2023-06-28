Rafa Nadal makes shocking tennis performance amid injury





Rafa Nadal (pictured right) appeared at the Mallorca Open with his wife Maria Francisco Perello (pictured left) to support his friend. (Getty Images) Rafael Nadal made a surprise appearance at the Mallorca Open when he appeared in the crowd to cheer on compatriot Felicio Lopez in his last-ever tennis tournament. Nadal recently left the tennis world in absolute shock after he confirmed that next year would most likely be his last on the pitch, having pulled out of Roland Garros due to injury. Nadal has not played since the Australian Open and stunned fans when they confirmed he is unlikely to play again in 2023 following a hip injury. The 22-time Grand Slam champion underwent surgery earlier in June and was seen on crutches as he recovered. ‘WHAT WE EARN’: Nick Kyrgios at odds with Murray over tennis move BRILLIANT: Alex De Minaur’s moment leaves tennis fans stunned However, the Spaniard stunned fans in Mallorca when he appeared on the side of the court to support Lopez. Fans were thrilled to see the Spaniard enjoying tennis and cheering on his good friend during his round of 32 victory over Aussie Matt Purcell. Maria Francisco Perello, Nadal’s wife, joined him at court, and Lopez paid tribute to his friends for coming and supporting him in the final moments of his career. “I was lucky that Rafa [Nadal]Marc [Lpez] and many tennis friends came today,” Lopez said in his post-match speech. “Some couldn’t be here today, but they were there on Saturday [at Lopez’s tennis party] and I felt very supported. It’s been many years [my] career and I feel that more than winning a tournament or a good result or [a] not so good [result], I left a good legacy in terms of friends. I feel loved and valued by my teammates and that’s what I’ve always been looking for.” Fans went wild to see Nadal in good spirits and smiling as he cheered on his friend. Nadal mentioned in his Roland Garros announcement that he wasn’t sure if he would return to tennis in 2023, if at all. Story continues The 36-year-old expressed his concerns about injuries during a press conference at the Rafa Nadal Academy. “In fact, I’ve been working every day as much as I can for the last four months. It’s been a very difficult few months because we couldn’t find a solution to the problems I had in Australia,” he said of his injury. “Today I’m still in a position where I don’t feel myself ready to compete at the level I need to play Roland Garros. I’m not the guy who will only be at Roland Garros to play.” Nadal will of course be missing at Wimbledon, which starts on July 3. Sign up for our newsletter and score the biggest sports stories of the week.

