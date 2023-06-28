Alexy wins national championship, qualifies for worlds







Jack Striker Alexy takes first place in the 100m free on the first day of the Phillips 66 National Championships.

Cals Destin Lasco, Abbey Weitzeil also qualify for World Championships

INDIANAPOLIS Jack Alexey California men’s swimming and diving was crowned national champion of the men’s 100-meter freestyle at the Phillips 66 National Championships Tuesday night. Alexy took first place with a finish of 47.93 to qualify for Team USA at the 2023 World Championships next month in Fukuoka, Japan. The Golden Bears had a strong showing on the first day of the week-long competition on both the men’s and women’s sides. Cal’s Alexy and Destin Lasco headlined the preliminaries with their respective No. 2 and No. 3 finishes in the Men’s 100 clear to advance to the A Final. Alexy and Lasco both set personal bests in the preliminary race with 47.63 and 47.87 times respectively. In a thrilling A-final with a difference of just .07 between first and fourth place, Alexy took the championship title while fellow Bear Lasco took fourth place with a time of 48.00. With his performance, Lasco qualifies in the 400-meter relay for Team USA at world championships. Cal alum Abbey Weitzeil was the top performer on the Indianapolis women’s side. She set a new personal best in the preliminary round of the 100-meter freestyle, running 52.92 to earn the No. 1 seed en route to the A final. Weitzeil qualified for worlds with a second-place finish in the final, reaching the podium with a dive of 53.11. Other notable achievements for the Bears were alum Trent Julian , who placed fourth in the A-final of the men’s 200-meter butterfly. In the B-final of the same discipline Giving roses came second while Jason Louser finished eighth. Rachel Klinker was the top finisher in the B final of the women’s 200-meter butterfly with a time of 2:09.87. Day two of competition continues tomorrow with more action from the Cal men’s and women’s swim and dive programs. The preliminaries start at 7am PT / 10am ET and will be streamed live www.usaswimming.orgwhile the finale airs live on Peacock at 4pm PT / 7pm ET. For more information on the 2023 Phillips 66 National Championships, including the order of events,visit USASwimming.org. STAY INFORMED Follow the Bears on Twitter (@CalMenSwim), Instagram (@CalMenSwim) and Facebook (Facebook.com/CalMensSwimmingandDiving).

