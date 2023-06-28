Sports
English cricket will not be regulated by the government despite findings of racism
The ECB will not be regulated by the government, despite damning findings of reports on racism and sexism in English cricket… with no desire to replicate football’s new watchdog
The ECB is ready to escape the threat of external regulation, despite the damning conclusions of the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket, which condemned the sport as inherently racist and sexist.
Mail Sport have been told the government has no desire to get involved in regulating cricket, in stark contrast to their stance on football, which will face accountability from next year following a fan-led review led by Tracey Crouch MP to an independent regulator.
The government’s reluctance to consider legislative regulation will be a setback for the Commission, which has called for the stripping of regulatory powers from the ECB as one of its 44 recommendations for change.
Azeem Rafiq said establishing an independent regulator was the most important of the Commission’s 44 recommendations.
The Commission sharply criticized the governing body and recommended the urgent establishment of an independent regulatory unit to separate the functions of the ECB, which is both the promoter and regulator of the game.
There is no desire within the government to create an independent regulator for cricket – as in football – despite the findings of a new report on racism and sexism within the sport
Azeem Rafiq praised the bravery of those who contributed to a new report exposing the issues of discrimination faced by cricket
ECB President Richard Thompson has apologized following the report’s publication
The ECB on Tuesday apologized unreservedly to those who suffered discrimination, but despite criticism from the Commission for ‘signing their own homework’, they are allowed to deal with the situation without outside interference.
Mail Sport has been told the government will take no action due to a shortage of parliamentary time before the next election and a distinction between the cultural problems with cricket and financial problems with football.
The creation of a football regulator was prompted by concerns that lower division clubs were not financially sustainable following Bury’s collapse in 2019, while Crouch’s review also made a series of recommendations to give fans more rights.
Another explanation put forward by some stakeholders is the view that there are fewer votes to be earned from government intervention in cricket than in football.
Another incentive for the ECB is that they keep the 2.25 million public funding they receive every year, despite the criticism of the lack of diversity in the sport.
Tracey Crouch MP chaired a fan-led inquiry into football governance which led to the creation of an independent regulator for the game
Sport England, which manages the funding, had threatened to cut ECB money in the wake of the Rafiq fuss, but it is recognized within the government that such a move would damage programs already in place to increase access to cricket for disadvantaged groups.
The ECB will probably welcome the chance to put things right and has given itself three months to respond in detail to the Commission’s recommendations. The ECB declined to comment.
