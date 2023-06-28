Sports
Tennis star Taylor Fritz shares his diet routine for peak performance
- Tennis star Taylor Fritz said a consistent routine is key to his focus and performance.
- He said he starts the day with a glass of cold water, a high protein breakfast and an early workout.
- His schedule is designed to fuel him and boost recovery so he can excel in tournaments.
One of the world’s best tennis players said his success on court starts with simple habits and you don’t have to be an elite athlete to try them out.
A consistent routine, training at the same time every day, is essential to his focus and performance, said Taylor Fritz, the highest-ranked American tennis player and fifth overall worldwide at age 25.
A high-protein breakfast and a consistent exercise schedule keep him in great shape, he said in an interview with Insider through his partnership with the supplement company Optimum Nutrition.
“I’m a creature of habit,” said Fritz. “It helps take the guesswork out of my day and keeps me mentally sharp, which is really important.”
He starts the day with cold water, protein and an 8-hour workout
Fritz said the first thing he does when he wakes up is to drink a glass of ice water, hoping it will give his body a boost for a day of training.
“I’ve read that having extremely cold water in the morning speeds up your metabolism for the day. Not sure if it’s true, but it can’t hurt, right?” he said.
There is some evidence that a cold drink can cause a small, short-term boost in metabolism. And drinking enough water in general is crucial for keeping your brain and body healthy, especially during long periods of intense physical activity.
Then Fritz says he eat a quick high protein breakfast, usually oatmeal or a smoothie with protein powder, or protein bites.
“Usually I don’t eat much for breakfast, but I always have some kind of protein. I never start my day without it,” Fritz said.
He then mixes in a dose of Optimum Nutrition’s pre-workout powder, which contains creatine to boost performance.
A mix of protein with some carbs from breakfast and caffeine from the pre-workout keeps him energized for his first gym session of the day around 8am, after which he finally hits the court for his first round of tennis practice.
Fritz said eating enough during the day is crucial to his performance
Immediately after training, Fritz says he refuels with a bottled protein shake and some beef sticks.
Fritz said he likes it The ready-to-use shakes from Optimum Nutrition because they contain 24 grams of protein, are convenient for his hectic schedule and frequent travel, and because the chocolate flavor feels like a dessert.
“One thing most people don’t know about me is that I have a sweet tooth,” Fritz said.
For lunch, his go-to is a high-protein salad or bowl from the fast-casual chain Chipotle, and dinner is even more protein and carbs in the form of plain rice or pasta that he eats with chicken or steak.
“It’s all about balance for me and making sure I’m eating enough based on the energy I’m burning,” he said.
All that food provides plenty of energy and nutrients, as playing a single tennis match can easily burn over 1,000 calories for an average person. At six feet tall, Fritz needs even more fuel than most.
“Being a bigger man, I burn a lot of calories every day,” he said. “So it’s critical that I have a few sources of protein to fuel up with throughout the day.”
His workouts emphasize recovery during competition weeks
To build strength without burning out, Fritz said he eases up on gym sessions on the days leading up to a competition.
“My matches can sometimes be four hours long, so I try to focus on shorter workouts when I’m in a tournament, as my matches are a workout themselves. Often gym sessions during events can be more about recovery,” he said.
The shorter sessions also prioritize muscle activation to help prevent injury, he says.
During less busy weeks, Fritz said he focuses on maintaining core strength and building his shoulders and legs.
