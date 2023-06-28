Sun Valley Suns 18U Hockey Team Named Grand Marshals For Fourth Of July Parade | Community
America is a country that is about chasing dreams, overcoming obstacles and opportunities. It’s about making an effort and working together to achieve greatness. Independence Day is a day to honor all that makes America great.
So it’s fitting that this year’s Grand Marshals for Hailey’s annual Fourth of July Parade are the Sun Valley Sun National Championship 18U team. The scruffy and talented squad for our small community was able to beat the best Tier II teams from Delaware, Georgia, Montana, Oregon and Wyoming to become the first Idaho high school team to ever win a National Championship.
“I’m just so proud of these kids,” said Mayor Martha Burke.
Hailey’s Fourth of July Committee chose the team as Grand Marshalls because their success was supported by our community. The players have been helped for years by their parents, coaches and the Suns hockey family. From Mighty Mites to National Champs, the Suns team is a symbol of the best Hailey stands for.
I am honored to have been selected as grand marshals. I am proud of the team for all their hard work and so grateful for all the support the community has given us, said head coach Blake Jenson.
I am proud to have won something for more than just our team. We were thrilled to represent our great valley, and we didn’t just do it for ourselves, but for all of our families, friends and fans. I want to thank all of our fans for their support and generous donations, said Assistant Captain Tommy Nisson.
There’s nothing we love in America more than a reason to celebrate. That’s why the Suns are the perfect Grand Marshalls for this year’s Independence Day festivities.
Hailey’s Fourth of July parade has been taking place since the late 19th century. The entire celebration was hailed as one of the best in the West. The Los Angeles Times has called Haileys events an old-fashioned Independence Day bash offering, maximum fun for your fourth. And this year promises to be no different.
From the popular antiques fair at Roberta McKercher Park and the legendary Sawtooth Rangers Rodeo, to a proposed new Fun Run and then the Parade on Main Street, followed by a new children’s festival at Life Church and live music and a car show at Riverfest. all day fun in the small town. The icing on the cake is of course the annual Fireworks Show.
Fireworks have been part of the Fourth of July celebration since the first one in 1777. But the Chamber can’t set them up or make all the other fun things happen without the support of the community.
That’s why The Chamber is tasked with raising money for the fireworks and all the 4th of July festivities. Contact [email protected], call 208-788-3848 or go ValleyChamber.org. ￼
Mike McKenna is the Executive Director of The Chamber.
