The challenges of transitioning from tennis to grass

The transition from clay to grass is one of the most abrupt on the tennis calendar. As a viewer, transitioning from grueling, extended rallies into short, sharp points can feel like sipping a cool, refreshing drink. For players, it’s a little less straightforward.

“It’s the hardest surface to get used to because the season is so short,” said Coco Gauff ahead of the Rothesay International, where she is ranked No. 5 this week. “You better get it done soon or you won’t get it done until next year.”

Ons Jabeur shared similar thoughts.

“You need a few days to adapt to the bounce,” said seed No. 4. “You have to train hard to adapt to the rhythm of the grass. Coming from gravel, where the bounce is very slow , doesn’t help. It’s hard to play on grass without playing a lot of games, at least for me.” .”

Players need to adapt quickly. But becoming a top player on grass is also a long way. Few had access to grass courts growing up. For most, this was their first taste of junior tournaments. It wasn’t always a pleasant experience, even for future Wimbledon stars.

Jabeur’s first tour-level grass match was at the 2012 London Olympics, and she says she was “like a zombie” during her three-set first-round loss to Sabine Lisicki.

Even last year’s Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina needed time to get comfortable. She lost in the first round in both of her youth appearances at Wimbledon, but credits coach Stefano Vukov for his persistence that she still had potential.

Rybakina learns quickly. In her first professional grass tournament, she reached the semi-finals of ‘s-Hertogenbosch 2019 as a qualifier. Last year, in her eighth professional grass tournament, she won her first major title.

Which is more important: movement or strokes?

When Jessica Pegula, No. 3, breaks down a tie on a grass court, she first looks at the history of the players on the surface — and then how much power they possess.

“Big servers, that’s what you always look at,” she said. “Grass is one of those surfaces where there are usually people who obviously do well and enjoy playing on it, and people who don’t. It makes it easier than other tournaments to parse who is going to do well.”

Rybakina’s experience from her early years proves that power alone is not enough for real comfort on grass. The tall Kazakh player realized that mastering the quick footwork and deep knee bends was just as crucial.

“It’s a lot about the movement,” Rybakina said. “You have to stay very low on your legs. The ball doesn’t really come to you, you have to catch the ball earlier.”

Wildcard Harriet Dart, fresh from back-to-back quarter-finals in Nottingham and Birmingham, is as close as the tour comes to being a lifelong grass field expert. She has pictures of herself at age 12 playing on the grass courts of her local club, the Cumberland in North London, and has been playing tournaments on them since she was 14. She agrees that the movement is key, but emphasizes the importance of the strokes as well.

“You have to take care of the basics very well – your service and your returns,” she said. “There are a few things you can add, like a little more cutting, but most importantly, have the things you can control.

“You have to let the court do the work for you.”

Pegula also believes tennis on grass can be simplified.

“Serve very well,” she said. “The slice works well. Move well. All those things can improve your game.”

Navigating the complexity of a grass course

Over the years, Pegula has been consistently told that her flat-hitting style fits the surface. Still, Wimbledon remains the only major where she has not reached the quarterfinals.

“I always feel like I’m getting used to it when I’m out of Wimbledon and done,” she said. “I’m like, ‘Wait, I was just getting the hang of it.'”

Pegula points to the cause of her discomfort as the knee injury she suffered in her Wimbledon qualifying debut in 2013. It forced her to retire against Cagla Buyukakcay in the first round, and she spent the rest of the season trying to correct the problem to diagnose. Knee surgery eventually sidelined her for most of 2014.

“I think [memory] always brings a little bit of hesitation to my playing, to my movement and change of direction,” said Pegula. “You just have to get over it by playing it and just trusting yourself. Getting your footwork a little better. Do lots of exercises that keep your feet moving. And mentally you have to let it go. It was long ago. It slowed me down for a few years, but I’m doing much better now.”

Gauff sees her experience as the flip side of that. Her run-up to the 2019 fourth round as a 15-year-old qualifier had an indelible impact on Wimbledon history.

“Because I started so young, all that mental stuff about maybe getting hurt isn’t in my head,” said Gauff. “There was no adjustment period. I just jumped into it.”

But even Gauff admits she still struggles with grass on some levels — a subtle reminder that this surface remains a unique puzzle for even the best players in the world.