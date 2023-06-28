Leo Neugebauer finalist for The Bowerman Award





Austin, Texas The 2023 NCAA Outdoor Decathlon Champion Track and Field from the University of Texas Leo Neugebauer has been selected as one of three finalists for the highest individual award from The Bowerman Award in athletics. “Let’s go” could be heard on the track all season, with the German native celebrating high marks and times in his four combined event competitions. He started the season ranked No. 5 in Texas history in the heptathlon with a score of 6,097 points. He finished the season with a bronze medal in the heptathlon at the NCAA Championships with 6,214 points, surpassing Trey Hardee’s previous record of 6,208 points set in 2006. The six-time All-American entered the outdoor season in style, breaking both the Texas and Texas Relays decathlon records with his total of 8,478 points to defend his Texas Relays title. The score was the No. 5 performance in collegiate history at the time and propelled him into the top-10 of Germany’s all-time artist list. His performance was celebrated by five personal bests and helped him become the first collegiate to win back-to-back Texas Relays decathlon titles since Trey Hardee in 2005-06. He finished his historic season at the NCAA Championships, winning the decathlon with the NCAA Championships, Texas, Mike A. Myers facility and NCAA collegiate record score of 8,836 points. He set seven personal bests out of 10 events. His efforts were highlighted in the discus throw, throwing 55.06 m (180-8) to nearly break the all-time collegiate decathlon throwing record and later 5.21 m (17-1) in the pole vault. His performance broke the 39-year-old German national record to become the third Longhorn to be crowned NCAA decathlon champion after Hardee in 2005 and Johannes Hock in 2013. Neugebauer’s score also ranked eighth in world history. His historic season was recognized by USTFCCCA when he was named the Men’s National Field Performer of the Year. Tuesday’s honor makes Neugebauer the first Longhorn male to be a finalist for The Bowerman. Neugebauer will be joined by fellow finalists Kyle Garland of Georgia and Jaydon Hibbert of Arkansas. Online fan voting begins on Tuesday, June 27 at 3 p.m. CT and the winners will be announced on Thursday, December 14 at the annual USTFCCCA convention in Aurora, Colo.

