Three times against Quinn Clark who is committed to Nebraska football





Nebraska received a commitment from Bozeman (Mont.) Gallatin High School. Three makes the decision of the 6-foot-5, 190-pounder: Another commit with a single FBS offering from Nebraska: While Clark has a personal connection to the Huskers, more on that later, the Huskers don’t hand out scholarships based on probate alone. Clark, the top candidate in Montana, was probably destined for one of the two elite FCS schools in his state until he impressed a NU football camp. So Nebraska took the chance where other state schools in Mountain, Boise State, Wyoming, Utah, BYU or Utah State hadn’t yet. Clark will eventually get rankings from three of the four rating services, but he joins Callen Barta and Braylen Prude as off-the-radar prospects that fit NOW’s plan. Son of a Husker Legend: One of the great running backs in NOW history, Ken Clark, is Quinn’s father. Clark died of a heart attack in 2013. Omaha Bryan graduate had more than 3,000 rushing yards for the Huskers in the 1987, 1988 and 1989 seasons. Sandwiched between Omaha Central stars Keith Jones and Calvin Jones, Clark didn’t get as much exposure as either, but he notably outscored the winner of the Heisman Trophy in 1988, Barry Sanders 256-189 in NU’s 63-42 victory. People also read… Touchdown catcher: At the high school level, a six-foot-tall guy with good speed and good hands should have a nice number in addition to the TD category. Clark caught 15 last season, many, according to his Hudl highlight tape, in jump ball situations. Adapting to balls in the air became a consistent trait for Clark on film. He’s tall for a wideout that’s had 50 pounds thrown on him, and he could be a tight end, so his size fits the profile of NU’s pass catchers like Bryan Reimers, Sam Burtch, and Will Henry. The 2024 Nebraska Football recruiting class























































































































































