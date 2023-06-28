MIKE DICKSON – MATCH POINT: Nick Kyrgios is not bad for tennis…Wimbledon will pray he is fit

Nick Kyrgios is one of those rare athletes that almost everyone has an opinion about, and it’s fair to say that these vary widely.

Seen by some as a gifted free spirit and anti-establishment hero, by others as a crass idiot, few inspire such sharply divided opinions.

But one thing those eagerly anticipating Wimbledon should all agree on is the hope that he actually plays, which is highly uncertain at the time of writing.

One of the reasons you can’t take your eyes off him is that very unpredictable streak, be it on the field, in the press conference room, or wherever.

I was thinking about that the last time I saw him, which happened to be on a licensed ground in central Melbourne at the start of the Australian Open.

He dropped in after midnight with a colleague for a drink and snack after work (normally the abysmal hours of those two weeks) and sat with some friends and family in a corner of the bar.

Kyrgios had just learned that a knee problem had taken him out of the tournament and had a night out before leaving town for surgery. He came over for a chat and bought me a drink in recognition of all the nice things you’ve written about me.

Then there was another surprise when he asked if we had a photo together to celebrate the occasion. Being the obliging type in these situations, I agreed.

We’ve interacted quite a bit over the years in various circumstances and he can be great to talk to.

Other than that, if you cut out the superfluous, Kyrgios talks intelligently about tennis and thinks about it more deeply than he sometimes lets on.

There have been a few ups and downs and its excesses can be exhausting. Heaven knows what possessed him on Monday, for instance responding to news of Saudi Arabia’s growing involvement with a tweet aimed purely at welcoming the cash rewards, featuring a series of money bag emojis.

Yet no one could ever accuse the spry Australian of committing the cardinal sin of being downright boring. With talent to burn it and burn it, he’s done it too many times, he’s extremely compelling to watch. The idea that he’s bad for the game has always been nonsense.

That is why it would be welcome if he finally returns to action at Wimbledon next week. If it’s not in SW19, hopefully it will be soon enough.

His match against Stefanos Tsitsipas a year ago was spectacular sports theater and despite all the drama that accompanied it, there was not a little quality to be seen.

If he does play this time, catch him while you still can. With only one game to his name since last October in Stuttgart this month when he looked unprepared, it’s hard to see him already there for a second week.

He recently retired from grass court tournaments in Halle and Mallorca and his preparation was nothing like the diligent effort he put in to prepare for the 2022 championships, which paid off.

Will he have dutifully done all the painstaking rehabilitation work over the past few months the way Andy Murray would have? As with many things Kyrgios, it’s hard to know.

He seems to have been relatively quiet in recent months, aside from the odd caustic social media intervention. Most of his posts relate to basketball and his passionate allegiance to the Boston Celtics.

Something that received relatively little attention occurred during February’s Dog Days when Kyrgios spoke to the Impaulsive podcast last summer about making it to the Wimbledon final. That was my chance, that was really my chance, he said. If I had won that, I think I would have retired for at least a year or two. He then described himself as the most unprofessional tennis player.

The parish needs people like Kyrgios and you want him around. The same can be said of another former finalist with a large following, Matteo Berrettini, whose participation is also in doubt due to a stomach injury.

They are part of a trend this year that has created an epidemic of withdrawals and absences from tournaments among some of the top draws in the sport.

Tennis doesn’t talk about this enough, the underlying causes and the possible solutions, such as reducing the physical toll of a game that now places too high a premium on the ability to constantly grind it out.

Not filling in marquee names often and reliably enough is a significant drag on the economy and therefore on the prize money. If you’re an executive who spends money on the rights to sporting events, you understandably want a good idea of ​​who you’re getting for your money, rather than the current lottery.

As for Kyrgios, one thing is completely predictable when he plays, there will be a line around the corner to watch him whichever field he lands on.

Don’t miss the sights, Carlos!

Carlos Alcaraz was a huge hit in Queens, even managing to get a warm response from what is, quite frankly, not the most animated crowd on the tennis circuit.

As we get to know the Spaniard better, it seems there’s an innocent authenticity about him (at least for now) and he has a pleasant habit of giving a straight answer to a straight question.

Asked about the prospect of tennis going to Saudi Arabia, potentially a thorny issue for someone who has just turned 20, he tried not to evade it.

Another illuminating reaction after Sunday’s final came when he revealed that in his three previous visits to Wimbledon he had never been in central London to see anything, something he intended to rectify.

The pursuit of excellence can take everything, but travel should broaden the mind. Even Jimmy Connors, not known as a culture vulture, said he wished he had spent more time visiting the great cities he had the privilege of visiting.

An outstanding innovation comes from the ATP Tour

Away from all the controversies that dominate the day, a quietly excellent innovation has emerged from the ATP Tour.

Players are invited to download a bespoke Carbon Tracker app, which will allow them to record how many trips they take, how they do it, and purchase carbon credits to reduce the effects of all their trips.

A lot of flying by many individuals is unavoidable when traveling the world, but this will limit the impact on the environment.

It is already said that adoption was widespread among the player cohort.

It helps that an element of competition has been introduced among this highly competitive group of people, and that a $100,000 prize pool has been established to reward those who take their responsibilities most seriously.