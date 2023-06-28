Bruins expects Bergeron and Krejci to retire

The Boston Bruins are approaching their off-season on the assumption that captain Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci will retire sometime this summer.

Bruins team president Cam Neely and general manager Don Sweeney addressed the media in Nashville on Tuesday and ahead of the 2023 NHL Draft on Wednesday and Thursday.

“Yeah, I mean, for us, we have to plan like they’re not coming back until we hear otherwise,” Nelly told reporters. “We wouldn’t be doing the organization a favor if we planned for them to come back and they wouldn’t. So for us, it’s kind of two paths following two paths.

Hopefully we hear something soon, but we’re definitely going to give those guys the time they need. I think as a player you might think you’re done, but then a month or two into the off-season, you’re like, ‘Oh, what am I going to do next winter?’

Neely also said that both Bergeron and Krejci fully understand the Bruins’ predicament when it comes to their salary caps and building their roster for the 2023-24 season.

“They absolutely understand,” Neely said. “We’ve been very open and we’ve told them that we understand they need to take some time to make decisions, but we also need to do our job.”

After the Bruins’ Game 7 loss to the Florida Panthers on April 30, Bergeron wasn’t close to deciding his future.

“I’m going to take some time to talk to the family and go from there,” Bergeron told reporters. “At the moment it is difficult to process anything. Of course we are shocked and disappointed.”

The longtime Bruins center missed the first five games of the series due to an injury, and it was also revealed after the game that he played the last two games with a herniated disc. Sources have told Boston Hockey Now that Bergeron’s understandably battered body has done everything he can to make “future health and happiness” and the arrival of a fourth child play a big role.

According to two sources close to the situation, who spoke to Boston Hockey Now last week, David Krejci could soon announce his retirement.

“Yeah, nothing is absolute, but that’s what he leans toward,” a source close to the 37-year-old center told Boston Hockey Now Thursday morning.

That came after an NHL source tapped into the situation against Boston Hockey Now “He’s Retiring” last Wednesday night.

As the first source quoted here pointed out, nothing is “absolute,” and the last off-season was a perfect example of that. Around this time last year, Krejci and Bergeron were in the same situation as unrestricted free agents and unsure of their situation. The old 1-2 knocked down the middle and key cog in the team’s leadership core, signing contracts with one-year bonuses on August 8. Still, multiple sources later confirmed to BHN that their decisions were made before NHL free agency, which began July 28 of last year.

Krejci, who spent his entire NHL career with the Boston Bruins, acknowledged he could hang them after the Bruins blew the 3-1 series lead to the Panthers.

I’ve lost some tough years before, but I’d probably put this one next to 2019, David Krejci admitted on May 2. These are going to hurt. Then you have another thing: that could have been my last game. There are just a lot of emotions. I don’t even like to talk about it because we’ve talked about it with a lot of guys over the last few days.

However, Krejci made it clear that he would only play for the Boston Bruins if he did not retire.

‘No, it’s either come back [to the Bruins] or done, Krejci replied when asked if he would still play in the Czech Republic even if he didn’t return to the Bruins. “If I came back, it would be [in the] NHL. I did what I did last year and I’m glad I did. No regrets. But I’ve closed the door, so I’ll make a decision soon. It would be NHL [and] of course the Bruins.

At the moment it looks like he is about to close the door to a brilliant career, but again, things can change, and Krejci certainly showed that he could still play last season with 16 goals and 40 assists in 70 games in regular season season, and a goal and three assists during injury in four playoff games.