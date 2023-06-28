Sutirtha Mukherjee-Ayhika Mukherjee pair give Indian table tennis a doubles selection conundrum

Born in the same town of Naihati in West Bengal, they share the same surname, but it is their totally contrasting style of play that has made Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee a formidable table tennis pair.

26-year-old Ayhika’s strong, defensive play slows the game down and sets it up superbly for Sutirtha’s thunderous blows. They have been playing together for over a year and are starting to reap the benefits of their partnership.

On Sunday in India, the duo won the first-ever World Table Tennis (WTT) Contender title for women in doubles. They won in Tunis by beating Japanese teenage pair Miwa Harimoto and Miyuu Kihara 3-1 (11-5, 11-6, 5-11, 13-11) in the final. While the final turned out to be an easy win for them, it was their semi-final victory that everyone is talking about.

Against the world No. 4 Jeon Jihee and Shin Yubin, who are also the World Championship silver medalists, Sutirtha and Ayhika grounded them with a mix of attack and defense and managed a 3-2 victory (7 -11, 11 -9, 11-9, 7-11, 11-9) who showed they are ready for bigger challenges.

We are very happy to have won India’s first doubles title in a WTT contender. We made it to the final of a Contender last year (2022 WTT Contender Muscat) and were happy to improve on another one, Sutirtha told The Indian Express from Zagreb, where the two will compete again this week in a Contender.

Their doubles campaign starts on Thursday. Ayhika lost her second qualifying round in singles, while Sutirtha entered the third round.

It also means they haven’t even been given time to celebrate their victory. But they don’t complain. They have much more to achieve.

After the tournament we just came to our rooms, packed our bags and got ready to fly to Zagreb. It’s going to be hectic for us until the Star Contender event in Slovenia (July 3-9). We want to keep this momentum going for the upcoming tournaments so that we qualify for the Asian Games and then the Olympics, Ayhika told The Indian Express.

Despite being the second best pair in the country, Sutirtha and Ayhika were not selected for the World Table Tennis Championships in Durban last month, despite winning the National Games last September. The Durban event and 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games saw the combination of Manika Batra-Archana Kamath and Sreeja Akula-Diya Chitale fielded. Therefore, the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) faces a huge dilemma over which pair to choose for the Asian Games from September to October.

With the victory in Tunis, Sutirtha and Ayhika jumped to No. 18 in the world, 41 places above 59th ranked Diya and Sreeja. And mind you, Sutirtha-Ayhika is the only pair to have a WTT title to show.

Despite their performances, the pair may still not make it to the Asian Games, as only five women’s players can be selected for the team event and singles are preferred. Though Sutirtha will surely make it, there is doubt about Ayhika’s spot as Manika, Sreeja, Diya and one between Archana and Reeth Rishya can be selected.

Ayhika could also be included as she has also quietly made a name for herself in singles. At the National Ranking South Zone Championships earlier this month, she won the singles title by defeating Diya in the final, while at the Jammu Nationals in March, she reached the semifinals.

TTFI Secretary Kamlesh Mehta, who is also part of the selection committee, was full of praise for Sutirtha-Ayhika’s victory in Tunis.

It’s a great win as it gives Indian table tennis another double pairing opportunity. It can only be good for the sport in the country, he said, adding that the selection will take place in a few days.

Ayhika’s decision to change academy

Seeing how well they could combine, Ayhika only decided last month to join Sutirtha’s academy so that they could train together more often. First of all I must say that I am blessed to have received full support from the very beginning as I played under different coaches. Just a month ago I changed academy and made a good decision at the right time. I now play under Soumyadeep Roy and Poulomi Ghatak at DDSP TT Academy. Practicing together has improved our game, said Ayhika, who played at the 2018 Asian Games.

Like sisters

It’s not just this month that has made a difference. They often colluded from childhood and even trained as youngsters at the same academy.

We know each other very well and can read each other’s minds while playing. Our bond is super strong. Were close as sisters. We talk a lot during games. We also have funny conversations like friends do, but I can say that Ayhika is always calm even in difficult times and that’s what helps us, Sutirtha said.