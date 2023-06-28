Peter Woods among Tigers emerging





Despite all the newness of Clemson football, a new starting quarterback in Cade Klubnik and a new offensive coordinator in Garrett Riley, for instance, the Tigers are actually returning more than a few key pieces for the 2023 season. Last season’s leaders in receiving yards (Antonio Williams, 604), rushing yards (Will Shipley, 1,202), sacks (Jeremiah Trotter Jr., 6.5), tackles (Trotter Jr., 92), and interceptions (RJ Mickens, 3) are all back. But there are players who could push those stat leaders or start making names for themselves in 2023. Here’s who I’m looking at making big strides in receiving yards, rushing yards and sacks. Reception: Jake Briningstool Briningstool is the heir to the starting tight finishing spot with the departure of Davis Allen. Of course he will have bigger numbers this season than he did last season when he was behind NFL draftee Allen. But Briningstool takes over in a revamped offense from Clemson, and coaches seem happy to use him often in the passing game. “We’ll probably use it more in space than we did in the past, just because the system is a little bit different,” coach Kyle Richardson said during spring training. “That benefits him, but it also benefits the run game. You don’t need an extra blocker there sometimes because of the threat of him being here. It’s like (Travis) Kelce with Kansas City. You better go out to defend him when he’s out there.” See if the junior becomes one of Clemson’s top pass catchers this season. Rushing: Domonique Thomas Shipley is the obvious star and Phil Mafah is set for another strong season as the number 2 back. But redshirt junior Domonique Thomas could also make a big jump with the departure of last season’s number 3, Kobe Pace. As the fourth running back last season, Thomas appeared in four games with seven carries for 31 yards. He had an excellent spring game in April with the second team attack, but Shipley did not participate. Thomas was the leading rusher with 63 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries. Don’t expect Thomas to skip Mafah, but expect to hear his name more often. CLEMSON FOOTBALL RECRUITMENT:How Garrett Riley and the promise of ‘Wide Receiver U’ help Clemson bring in top talent Pockets: Peter Woods Freshman defensive lineman Peter Woods was the main character of Clemson’s spring. Coach Dabo Swinney said the Alabama native’s only “shortage” is a lack of college-level playing experience. It’s unclear exactly where on the line Woods will play defensive goals. Coach Lemanski Hall said Woods can play anywhere he wants, and the freshman worked on both tackle and end in the spring, but he will almost certainly be a starter. If he starts near the end, where the Tigers miss Myles Murphy, the first round NFL draft, he could do a lot of damage to quarterbacks. Christina Long covers the Clemson Tigers for Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. You can follow her on Twitter@christinalong00or email her at [email protected].

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.greenvilleonline.com/story/sports/college/clemson/2023/06/28/clemson-football-2023-peter-woods-jake-briningstool-domonique-thomas/70351163007/

