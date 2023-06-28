Coco Gauff nearly gave up tennis before amassing an eye-watering net worth of prize money | Tennis | Sport





It takes a special player to beat Venus Williams at Wimbledon, but an even greater one to do it at 15 years old. Coco Gauff achieved that remarkable feat in 2019 by defeating the former world No. 1 and five-time Wimbledon champion in straight sets. instantly elevating her to tennis superstardom.

Now 19, the Atlanta-born teen has already packed a lot into her relatively short career. With three career titles to her credit, she is ranked as high as No. 4 in the world in singles and is a former No. 1 in doubles, where she has already won eight titles. Not a bad job for someone who is not even old enough to legally drink alcohol in his own country. Gauff arrives at Wimbledon next week as world No. 6 in search of her first grand slam title and few would bet she wouldn’t go deep in the competition. As always, she will be supported by her loving parents, who both come from sporting backgrounds but have given up their own careers to focus on the journey of their three-year-old oldest child. Papa Corey was a basketball player for Georgia State, while her mother, Candi, was a hurdler and heptathlete for Florida State. Corey left his job as a healthcare executive to coach Coco full-time, while Candi used her background as an educator to homeschool her prodigious daughter from the age of 13.

In an interview with the Sun SentinelCorey joked that this decision had turned them from an income family to a no income family. The focus on Gauff’s emerging tennis career was justified by her phenomenal results in junior tennis, where she is a former world number 1. she started playing on the ITF Junior Circuit at the age of 13 and went straight to the top class A and Grade 1 tournaments. She made her Junior Grand Slam debut at the 2017 US Open, finishing second. A year later, she won her first Junior Slam at the French Open. After joining the ITF Women’s Circuit in 2018, she received a wild card entry into the US Open at the age of 14. But it was at Wimbledon a year later that she emerged as the hottest new name in tennis. After becoming the youngest-ever qualifier to reach the main draw at age 15 – beating the top seed – Gauff stunned tennis by beating Williams in straight sets. However, her incredibly rapid rise to the top of the women’s game was not without its problems, with a dejected mood nearly ending Gauff’s tennis career before it had even properly begun.

In a candid post for the tennis series “Behind the Racquet,” a 16-year-old Gauff spoke about her struggles with early success, the expectations placed on her, and her own feelings about tennis. She said: All my life I was always the youngest to do things, which created a hype that I didn’t want. It added this pressure that I needed to get it right quickly. Once I let go of all that, I started getting the results I wanted. Going back to about 2017-18, I struggled to figure out if this was really what I wanted. I always had the results, so that wasn’t the problem. I just found myself not enjoying what I loved. I realized that I had to start playing for myself and not for other people. For about a year I was very depressed. That was the toughest year for me so far. After the press picked up on the word “depressed,” Gauff’s father Corey quickly downplayed it and added more context to the situation. He said: She was never clinically depressed, never diagnosed with depression, never seen anyone talk about depression. There is no medicine involved. This is a personal pressure of children that they put on themselves and how they cope and how they grow up. Coco Gauff’s need to deal with pressure and expectation can perhaps be explained by the fact that her father told her at the age of eight that she could be the “greatest” in the sport. But fast forward to 2023 and the teen’s status in the women’s game continues to flourish. According to First sports, Gauff now has a net worth of around 7.8 million. Her $5.7 million career earnings to date are complemented by endorsement deals with New Balance, Head, and Italian food brand Barilla. Gauff still lives at home with her parents in Atlanta, Georgia and currently has no boyfriend as she is fully focused on her tennis career. She has already made a name for herself at Wimbledon, but 2023 could well be the year she delivers her first Grand Slam, still as a teenager.

