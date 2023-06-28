Paralympic Tabib and the Importance of Pickleball

Earlier this month, on the morning of Sunday, June 11, the Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta, in conjunction with the Israel ParaSport Center, hosted a pickleball tournament in which dozens of young pickleball enthusiasts came to support the venerable Israeli organization that serves thousands of children and adults with physical disabilities. Ironically, the keynote speaker, whose speech preceded the tournament, is world famous not for his pickleball, but rather for another sport that requires equally dexterous hand-eye coordination, that of wheelchair table tennis.

Before the pickleball competition followed, Caroline Tabib, two-time Paralympic (2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro and 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo) took the stage to inform the audience about her journey to athletic stardom and the noble work being done by the Israel ParaSport Center (formerly known as the Israel Sport Center for the Disabled and a partner agency of the Atlanta Jewish Federation), to which she remains tirelessly devoted.

I think what surprised me the most was how many young Jewish people are willing to come out on a Sunday morning and join in for a good cause, Tabib told the Atlanta Jewish Times after the event. They came early to hear me talk about what the center is about, our goals, the purpose. This is really something of the sense of community and how such young adults want to get involved.

Receive the AJT newsletter by email and never miss our top stories Sign up for free

Tabib and her inspirational background may have been the center of attention when she was born with a congenital spinal cord injury, meaning she was paralyzed from the waist down, and began attending hydrotherapy twice a week at age six before taking up table tennis two years later . However, the 16-team tournament would not have come to fruition without the efforts on behalf of NextGen Atlanta Committee members Zoe Starr, Haley Codron, Ariel Stern, Sammi Nozick and Jessica Mencher, all of whom are active members of Atlanta’s Jewish community. Starr, in particular, who spent months leading the initiative alongside Becca Near, Midwest & New Initiatives Director for The Israel ParaSport Center, knew that the wildly popular sport of pickleball would be a perfect catalyst to spark public interest.

I first got involved with the Israel ParaSport Center two years ago when I spent my summer there, explains Starr, whose father, Todd, is one of the national board members of the Israel ParaSport Center. It was the best summer of my life interacting with all the athletes at The Center.

Tabib embodies what it means to be an athlete at the Israel ParaSport Center, whose four-acre campus, located in Ramat Gan on the edge of the Yarkon River bordering Tel Aviv, offers rehabilitation programs and competitive adaptive sports programs for nearly 3,000 Israeli athletes with physical disabilities – not just because she’s gearing up for her third Paralympics next summer in Paris or because she’s sixth in the world rankings; but because, when she was a toddler, doctors expressed little optimism that she would ever be able to transcend her physical limitations and now she is one of the most accomplished table tennis players in the world.

I think what surprised me the most was how many young Jewish people are willing to come out on a Sunday morning and get involved for a good cause. They came early to hear me talk about what the center is about, our goals, the purpose. This is really something of the sense of community and how such young adults want to get involved.

You must be physically strong [for table tennis]but it’s also a lot of strategy and planning, said Tabib, who, while moving from swimming and basic wheelchair control activities to mastering table tennis, also served in the Israeli Air Force and took business school classes, among other things.

While apparently a natural at the sport at age 12, she was crowned Israeli champion two years later in her first foray into global competition at a tournament in Italy.

It went very badly, Tabib admitted. After I became the Israeli champion, I thought no one could beat me, I was the best in the world. I was humbled because I got about three points in the whole tournament. It was then that I decided I wanted to become more professional and train harder.

Although she is an internationally ranked table tennis player, Tabib has quite limited experience with pickleball, given that she lives in Israel, where the sport has not caught on like it does in the United States. After attending the June 11 pickleball tournament at the MJCCA, does she feel more inclined to pursue the sport at a competitive level?

I like the game, Tabib replied. It’s really fun to watch. I’ve tried a bit. Very different from table tennis. You use different muscles to play. I don’t think I will play it professionally. I don’t compare myself to Michael Jordan, but when he tried to do something other than basketball, it didn’t go so well. I’ll stick with my table tennis and the things I know, but I’m very interested in bringing this sport to Israel. I don’t think anyone in Israel plays pickleball. If it became a Paralympic sport, I would be very happy too.