Oklahoma State secures third consecutive top 25 national finish in the Learfield Directors Cup





STILL WATER Oklahoma State placed 25th nationally in the final standings of the 2022-23 Learfield Directors’ Cup. It marks the first time since the standings were drawn up in 1992-93 that the Pokes have finished in the top 25 nationally in three consecutive years, as OSU was 18th in 2020-21 and 23rd in 2021-22. The Learfield Directors’ Cup honors institutions that are successful in all sports in which the NCAA offers a championship, along with FBS football. All sports are equally weighted. Using the Learfield Directors’ Cup scoring system, 11 of OSU’s 18 sports achieved top-25 national finishes, with men’s cross country (second), women’s cross country (fourth), softball (fifth), and indoor track and field for men (sixth). Finished in the top 10 nationally. Equestrian would have placed third, but is not eligible as the NCAA does not offer a championship. Of the top 30 public schools in this year’s Learfield Directors’ Cup standings, all but one spent more on athletic spending than Oklahoma State and 26 spent at least $20 million more than OSU, according to the most recent data from USA today. Because Oklahoma State does not sponsor women’s volleyball and receive no recognition for its achievements in equestrian sports, it has only 17 sports eligible for Learfield Directors’ Cup scoring, while most of the other count points from 19 sports. Oklahoma State, which operates on a two-sport handicap, has continued to finish in the top 25 nationally for the past three years and has finished in the top three of the Big 12 in the past five years. OSU won 2022-23 Big 12 team championships in men’s and women’s cross country, women’s indoor track, equestrian, women’s golf, and baseball and was part of the Women’s College World Series in softball for the fourth straight time. OSU trailed only Texas (2nd) and Oklahoma (23rd) of the Big 12 schools in the Learfield Directors’ Cup standings this year. In all sports in 2022-23, OSU produced 46 All-Americans, 23 Big 12 individual champions, and set a school record with 10 College Sports Communicators (formerly CoSIDA) Academic All-Americans. Big 12 in the 2022-23 Learfield Directors’ Cup standings Rank School Points 2 Texas 1370.50 23 Oklahoma 813.75 25 Oklahoma state 800.00 34 TCU 669.00 46 Baylor 543.00 47 Texas Tech 501.00 59 West Virginia 411.00 62 state of Iowa 375.50 65 Kansas 353.00 92 the state of Kansas 202.50

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://okstate.com/news/2023/6/28/general-oklahoma-state-secures-third-consecutive-top-25-national-finish-in-the-learfield-directors-cup.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos